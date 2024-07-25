Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Recommended/Special Publications

Supporting Pete and his passion for graffiti art

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
July 26 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Special publication

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 23 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I attend more kids sports games than fashion parades.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.