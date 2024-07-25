Supporting Pete and his passion for graffiti art

Special publication
Growing up in Eaglehawk in the mid-1980s, Peter (Pete) Kranz's bike ride to school took him along the train line and past a bridge where he would admire what he describes as "cool little paintings".
Deciding to give it a shot, Pete added his own graffiti to the bridge. Later, Pete began travelling to Melbourne to take photos of graffiti along suburban train lines. It wasn't just the visual aspect that appealed to a teenage Pete, but also the act of graffitiing itself.
"I thought, 'Geez, they've got guts, I'll give that a go'," he grins. And so began what has developed into a lifelong love of graffiti art, Pete's work progressing well beyond train bridges, to local walls, exhibitions and commissions. "I'm very fortunate and blessed to be able to do it," he says. "Thank God I got into it."
Creating works under the pseudonyms Shame and Decoy, Pete has worked with a variety of mediums and surfaces over the years. He was known for his spray painting when he moved to Melbourne in the 1990s, where his natural ability landed him a job in screen printing.
Pete returned to his hometown in the 2000s and has never stopped creating. "I find it therapeutic," he says, "I just block everyone out."
Most recently, Pete has turned his hand to pencils, often working out of Bendigo's Donut Studios. Based in Golden Square, this creative space provides a welcoming and inclusive environment for people living with a disability, where they can explore their creativity and artistic talents.
"My best friend, Jase (support worker, Jason Nickson) works there," says Pete. "I've been friends with Jase coming up 50 years. We grew up next door to each other and our dads were best friends."
Jason isn't the only one who recognises and supports Pete's art. "Pete is a very talented man," says Alicia Potts, residential supervisor at Healthscope Independence Services. "He lives his life to the fullest and gets to participate in what he loves - art! His attention to detail is incredible and I love when Pete shows me what he is working on."
Pete has been living in one of Bendigo's Healthscope homes for about a year. The organisation provides housing and support for people living with a disability, in a positive and nurturing environment that promotes greater independence.
"They help with normal living, getting up, having a shower and doing things, not just playing on my phone," says Pete.
Having provided high intensity care for people with complex needs for more than 30 years, Healthscope's absolute focus is to support people living with a disability to get the most out of life. And in his artwork, Pete is definitely making the most of his.
