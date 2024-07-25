Why this central Victorian chiropractor is an Olympian's secret weapon

From central Victoria to Paris, chiropractor Dr Lisa Don will apply her trade on the biggest stage of them all.
The practitioner is heading to the Paris Olympics as part of Australian high jumper Yual Reath's team, after the young athlete asked her to accompany him as his personal chiropractor.
Dr Don first met Reath in Ballarat in 2021, before she moved to Malmsbury and opened a solo clinic.
She said her neurological emotional techniques gave Reath a psychological edge in his sport.
"I do what's called an emotional technique, which is looking at stuck emotions in the body that are affecting how the body's working," Dr Don said.
"My job is to make sure all his muscles are firing correctly in the right order, and I do that through muscle testing and adjustments, [which] are just flicks, not cracks.
"Sometimes I rub and do reflex points, and then I do a whole lot of emotional stuff with him getting his mind right to compete."
The results spoke for themselves.
At the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Reath cleared a personal best of 2.30 metres, nine centimetres off the Olympics record of 2.39m.
The 24-year-old won the national title and placed second in the Oceania Championships, which earned him a spot in the Australian team.
Born in South Sudan, Reath's home club is the Wendouree Athletics Club, where he is coached by Paul Cleary.
Dr Don said getting Reath's emotions and mindset right would be crucial to his performance in Paris.
"I think that's what he wants me over there for, he's ringing me every night just for that sort of support," she said.
"I didn't know how much of a mind game [high jump] was."
Confidence and having fun were key, she said.
"He needs to be thinking it's going to be a ball of fun and he's the king of the world," she said.
"If he's in that fun, extrovert mindset, he's amazing, nut if he starts overthinking and he won't jump well."'
While she's only been in the profession for eight years, Dr Don was just days away from the ultimate career highlight.
"I was like, do I retire next week? I can't beat this," she said.
"The honor of having him wanting me with him is just so incredible ... I just want to go there and soak up being with him and being a part of, hopefully, a really good result."
If all goes well, there was no reason why Reath couldn't come home with a medal around his neck.
"2.30m is his personal best, he can jump 2.40m," she said.
"As long as we get the stars aligned."
