What's On: antiques and rare items on offer for a bargain weekend

July 25 2024 - 2:00pm
Laurie Walker sets up his stall at the 2023 antiques and collectibles fair on July 29, 2023. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Indoor Antiques and Collectables Fair

Bendigo Showgrounds

Fantastic two-day event with a wide variety of antique and collectables dealers in attendance. More than 40 stallholders turned up to last year's event with everything from glassware to toys, vintage and more on offer. Entry is only $5 and children are admitted free.

