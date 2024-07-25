What's On: antiques and rare items on offer for a bargain weekend

Fantastic two-day event with a wide variety of antique and collectables dealers in attendance. More than 40 stallholders turned up to last year's event with everything from glassware to toys, vintage and more on offer. Entry is only $5 and children are admitted free.
Where: Bendigo Showgrounds
When: Saturday, July 27 8am-5pm and Sunday, July 28 8am-3pm.
An unforgettable evening of exquisite tastes and informative delights at MacKenzie Quarters. This matched food & whisky dinner features the award-winning spirits of Noble Bootleggers & Dusty Barrel, expertly paired with a delectable four-course meal. It includes a welcome drink to kick off the night; four-course gourmet dinner with each dish perfectly matched to a whisky; and insights from knowledgeable speakers on the rich history of whisky. Price is $130 per person.
Where: McKenzie Quarters,10 & 12 MacKenzie St, Bendigo
When: Saturday, July 27 starting at 6.30pm
Celebrate grandparenthood with Home and Away's Lynn McGranger as well as Wayne Scott Kermond, Andrew James and Meredith O'Reilly. A mix of stand up, send-up and song over a cup of coffee (or gin?) all grands and great-grands are welcome.
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre.
When: Friday, 26 July, 2024, 3.00pm and 7.00 pm.
Cost: $64.50.
In collaboration with Heritage Victoria, the Golden Dragon Museum presents small vignettes of the Chinese Presence in Victoria from the mid 19th century into the 20th century. Small objects that are small in size but significant in their stories help locate Chinese communities in Victorian history.
Where: Golden Dragon Museum.
When: Until November 10.
Cost: From $10.
Peasant Prince returns to the Ulumbarra Theatre on July 30 for its award-winning children's version of Li Cunxin's iconic autobiography, Mao's Last Dancer.
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre.
When: Tuesday, 30 July, 10am.
Cost: $16.
Join Andrew Laidlaw for a three-course meal and lecture on the history and future of landscape architecture. Mr Laidlaw is a landscape architect for the Royal Botanical Gardens Victoria and will deliver a lecture on how heritage and contemporary design can work together to create gardens that will thrive in a changing world. The dinner includes a three-course winter meal and a glass of bubbly on arrival.
Where: Buda Historic Home and Garden, 42 Hunter St, Castlemaine.
When: Saturday 27 July, 6.30pm-10pm.
Cost: $80 per person.
The Eaglehawk Soccer Club is celebrating 50 years with a gala dinner at the All Seasons Hotel Bendigo. Past and present players are invited to join in celebration of Bendigo's most successful soccer club.
Where: All Seasons Hotel Bendigo.
When: Saturday, August 24, 5.30pm - 11.30pm.
Cost: $100 per person.
La Boheme, the original bohemian love story, features Puccini's famous score in a new production, presented by Opera Australia. The show is playing at Ulumbarra August 3 at 7.30pm.
Where: Ulumbarra Theatre.
When: Saturday, 3 August, 7.30pm.
Cost: From $55.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
First Nations art gallery Djaa Djuwima's latest exhibition Young Mob Excelling tells the stories of young First Nations people making their mark across a range of activities. Free entry.
Where: Djaa Djuwima, located at the Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall.
When: May 10 - August 30, 9am- 5pm.
I wanna be your anti-mirror, curated by influential Aotearoa / New Zealand-born artist Alicia Frankovich is an exhibition which introduces seven early career artists whose experimental, materially complex artworks reveal new languages, sensations and attitudes. These artists' embodied gestures in sculpture, moving image and sound are urgent propositions for living differently in the world. Free entry.
Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Ends August 18.
Cost: Free entry.
Faces of Peace showcases the stories of 30 local peacekeepers from regional Australia that have dedicated their lives to promoting peace in vastly different parts of the world. Each of their stories provides a unique window into what it means to be a peacekeeper. This exhibition will make you rethink what a veteran looks like. It will help you discover what a peacekeeper does. It will show you the many different faces of peace.
Where: Bendigo Military Museum, 37-29 Pall Mall, Bendigo
When: April 6 to November 24.
Cost: From $5.
Weaving Threads is deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of the artist's ancestral heritage, weaving together the threads of tradition with the vibrant hues of contemporary expression. In Trina Dalton's latest work, she embarks on a deeply personal journey of healing and cultural exploration, merging the ancient art of clay pottery with the timeless craft of fibre weaving as a vehicle to create a narrative that spans generations.
Where: The Capital Theatre, 50 View Street.
When: Weekdays until August 5.
We Are Family surveys the recent work of central Victorian artist Rob McHaffie. From super cool hipsters to commuters and lackadaisical youth, McHaffie's keen observations of his everyday surroundings reveal the idiosyncrasies and absurdities of contemporary Australian urban life with colour, whimsy and humour in equal measure.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery.
When: August 10 - January 27, 2025.
Cost: Free.
Working with a limited pallet, artist Jacquilyne Smith explores the relationships between colour and shape through a process of creative meditation. The exhibition is a hypnotic, calming and colourful environment that speaks of order, precision and tranquillity.
Where: Living Arts Space.
When: Until August 4.
Cost: Free.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.