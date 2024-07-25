Thefts have rattled this Bendigo charity twice in one week

A Bendigo charity is reeling after two consecutive nights of break-ins netted thieves more than $1000 worth of goods earmarked to help the fight against homelessness.
At least one person appears to have cut through the Madcow op shop's fence before pinching donated electrical equipment and tools.
They stole anything easy to grab "with a bit of dollar value in it", Madcow chief executive Matthew Parkinson said.
The thefts unfolded at the group's California Gully op shop in recent weeks, in an area of the property where newly donated goods were stored before being processed, he said.
It was incredibly frustrating, Mr Parkinson said.
"Particularly when all the proceeds [from what we sell] go straight back into the community," he said.
"We've got a lot of volunteers that do a lot of work to sort through this. It affects them as well. It rattles right through us, to be honest."
Madcow has upgraded security at the site, using money it would rather have put into its homelessness services, Mr Parkinson said.
"If you're in need, don't steal from us," he said.
"Come and see us instead."
All profits from the op shop remain in Bendigo to aid Madcow services.
The charity can be contacted on 5441 4747 or via their website, www.madcow.org.au
