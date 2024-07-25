Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Thefts have rattled this Bendigo charity twice in one week

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
July 25 2024 - 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madcow team members Matt Parkinson and Rob Meadows are frustrated after repeated thefts from an op shop. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Madcow team members Matt Parkinson and Rob Meadows are frustrated after repeated thefts from an op shop. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

A Bendigo charity is reeling after two consecutive nights of break-ins netted thieves more than $1000 worth of goods earmarked to help the fight against homelessness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.