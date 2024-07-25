Primary-age netballers prepare for battle in Golden City tournament

GOLDEN City Netball Association is thrilled with the overwhelming response to its annual primary-age tournament, to be played this Sunday.
The long-running competition was last year renamed the Paula Trevean Primary Tournament in honour of one of the driving forces behind the association's enduring success since 1961.
This year's tournament has attracted 45 teams across three divisions, 13-and-under, 11-and-under and grade three.
Play will commence at 9am, with finals to be played after 1.30pm.
While the Golden City and Bendigo Strathdale netball associations are participating in a trial merger this season under the banner of the Central Victorian Netball Association, GCNA president Rachel Thomsen declared the continuation of the primary-age tournament as a 'non-negotiable'.
"Even with the trial merger, we still wanted to run this tournament as it is really popular and part of our history," she said.
"We've had to cap it at 45 teams this year.
"It has been heavily supported by the CVNA teams, which is fantastic, but we also have some teams coming back from Kyabram, Moama and some from the Loddon Valley.
"It's been received really well and it's a fun day for the kids.
"A lot of them generally don't play for competitive points or finals, but they get a chance to enjoy a tournament setting."
Despite Trevean relinquishing her role as the GCNA's primary secretary last year, Thomsen said the GCNA life member was expected to be courtside on Sunday.
"We are thrilled to keep honouring Paula, she has worn many hats at Golden City," she said.
"She's been an umpire, a committee member and a coach, but she was the primary secretary for decades.
"She has always wanted to make sure primary kids in particular get a fair go and that we have as many of them as possible participating in netball.
"It was fitting that we ended up naming this tournament after the lady who has been here since the tournament's inception."
In last year's grand finals, St Therese's Brazil defeated Maiden Gully Red in 13-and-under, Newbridge beat Kyabram Suns in 11-and-under, and Kyabram Gold defeated Maiden Gully Black in grade three.
