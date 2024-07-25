The Addy's weekend football preview, how they match up: BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

GOLDEN SQUARE v GISBORNE
2.20pm Saturday at Golden Square.
Gven the high turnover of players during the off-season and a much younger side taking to the field in 2024 for Golden Square, the BFNL's reigning premiers were always going to be a work in progress this year.
And that has been the case with the Bulldogs getting better as the season has worn on with a record that was at one stage now 2-4 having improved to 7-5 off the back of five wins in their past six games.
Now presents a perfect opportunity for the Bulldogs to gauge their improvement over the course of the year when they welcome one of their most respected rivals, Gisborne, to Wade Street.
Last time these two sides met Gisborne comfortably won by 48 points after jumping Golden Square in the first term.
That was win No.3 for Gisborne in what's now 10 on the trot as it continues to keep the pressure on Sandhurst in the race for top spot.
Golden Square key defender Zack Shelton is available to return after serving his seven-game suspension for a rough conduct report against Gisborne's Jack Reaper when the two sides previously met.
Last time: Gisborne 15.14 (104) def Golden Square 8.8 (56).
Since 2010: Golden Square 19; Gisborne 11; Drawn 1.
Selection: Gisborne.
.......................................................................
EAGLEHAWK v KANGAROO FLAT
2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Last week's two-point loss to Castlemaine now has the Hawks just one game clear inside the top-five from the chasing Magpies.
Couple of key injury blows for the Hawks with key defender Charlie Langford and on-baller Ben Thompson to both miss with hamstrings, but they will regain the classy Kal Geary and backman Dylan Hanley for this home clash with the Roos where they will be favourites to get back on the winner's list.
Kangaroo Flat was handed a 110-point hiding from Golden Square last week in a game where they were monstered in both clearances (-20) and contested possession (-92).
It has been eight years since the Roos knocked off the Hawks at Canterbury Park and in what's likely go be another slog of a game with rain forecast on Saturday will need to be better at stoppage this week to be a chance of an upset.
Last time: Eaglehawk 15.12 (102) def Kangaroo Flat 7.9 (51).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 22; Kangaroo Flat 5.
Selection: Eaglehawk.
.......................................................................
STRATHFIELDSAYE v CASTLEMAINE
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
The saying 'a week is a long time in football' certainly rang true for Castlemaine last Saturday.
Seven days after their 71-point hiding from Golden Square the Magpies revived their finals aspirations with a stirring two-point win over Eaglehawk that has Castlemaine back within one game of the top five with five rounds to play.
The Magpies have ticked off plenty of markers in their re-emergence this season and here is a chance for another given the club has never won at Tannery Lane in any of its 14 trips to the venue, losing by an average of 103 points.
It's a mighty hoodoo for the Magpies to have to overcome, but coach Michael Hartley can certainly sell belief to his players on the back of "three degrees of separation" in that his side beat Eaglehawk last week, seven days after the Hawks had smashed Strathfieldsaye by 10 goals.
The Storm has had a week to stew on their most disappointing performance of the season having had a bye last week following their hiding from the Hawks.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 12.15 (87) def Castlemaine 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 25; Castlemaine 1.
Selection: Strathfieldsaye.
.......................................................................
SOUTH BENDIGO v SANDHURST
2.20pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
Certainly the season isn't panning out the way the Bloods would have hoped with a 3-9 record, with five of those nine defeats by more than 10 goals.
The club has been on the front foot though with a host of re-signings for next year that so far include skipper Zac Hare, co-coach Isaiah Miller, key forward Brock Harvey, defender Tait Poyser, a returning Braydan Torpey, Cody Brooks, Zavier Holmes, Will Keck, who has missed this year with an ACL, Wil McCaig and ruckman Zaydyn Lockwood.
The Bloods have also introduced some fresh talent into the side with the pair of Will Purcell and James Barri both making their senior debuts in last week's 127-point loss to Gisborne.
The biggest day on the home and away calendar for the Bloods on Saturday with the much cherished Graeme Wright Memorial Cup up for grabs against the ladder-leading Sandhurst.
Last time: Sandhurst 25.17 (167) def South Bendigo 4.6 (30).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 20; South Bendigo 8.
Selection: Sandhurst.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. Sandhurst (40), 2. Gisborne (40), 3. Strathfieldsaye (32), 4. Golden Square (28), 5. Eaglehawk (24), 6. Castlemaine (20), 7. South Bendigo (12), 8. Kangaroo Flat (12), 9. Maryborough (0).
MOUNT PLEASANT v NORTH BENDIGO
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
An uncharacteristic two losses in a row for North Bendigo against Huntly (3 points) and White Hills (22 points) has likely put an end to the Bulldogs' hopes of finishing top of the ladder.
The Bulldogs have been the best converting side in front of goal this season, but that accuracy had eluded them in their past two losses in which they have kicked a combined 19.31.
While the Bulldogs are still right on track to claim a double chance courtesy of banking all important early wins, the reigning premier Blues are now a game outside the top five after last week's 46-point loss to Colbinabbin.
It's seemingly one step forward, one step back for the Blues in what's a rut they just haven't been able to get out of.
Huge game with North Bendigo on the rebound from back-to-back losses and Mount Pleasant with a massive fight on its hands now just to quality for finals.
Last time: North Bendigo 11.10 (76) def Mount Pleasant 9.10 (64).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 23; Mount Pleasant 5.
Selection: North Bendigo.
.......................................................................
LBU v COLBINABBIN
2.15pm Saturday at Lockington.
The turnaround in form of Colbinabbin has been one of the stories of the second half of the season in the HDFNL.
The Grasshoppers were 3-5 at the halfway mark of the season, but have gone 4-2 over their past six games to now be on an even keel at 7-7 and a game inside the top five.
Huge 46-point victory over Mount Pleasant last week in the context of their finals push, but what will be front of mind for Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain is when his side knocked over White Hills in round 13 they dropped the ball the following week against Huntly.
They certainly won't want to be doing the same again in a game where they are four wins ahead of their opponents, Lockington-Bamawm United, which at a time of the year when bodies are getting sorer had the chance to refresh last week with a bye.
The Grasshoppers haven't beaten the Cats at Lockington since 2017.
Last time: Colbinabbin 18.11 (119) def LBU 8.10 (58).
Since 2010: LBU 17; Colbinabbin 12.
Selection: Colbinabbin.
.......................................................................
HUNTLY v ELMORE
2.15pm Saturday at Huntly.
You've got to go back to the last year the Hawks played finals - 2018 - for the most recent time they won three games in a row.
However, that opportunity to notch a hat-trick of wins for the first time in six years is on offer for the competition's most improved side in 2024.
The Hawks have beaten North Bendigo (3 points) and Cobinabbin (8 points) back-to-back and now host the bottom-placed Elmore in a game where they won't be the underdogs as they have been so often for so long, but will instead have the expectation that comes with being the favourites of winning.
It's still mathematically possible for Huntly to make the finals and coach Hamish Morcom hasn't lost sight of that.
Last time these two sides met they produced the closest game of the season when the Hawks' Harry Whittle kicked a goal in the dying seconds to get Huntly over the line by one point.
Last time: Huntly 11.11 (77) def Elmore 11.10 (76).
Since 2010: Huntly 16; Elmore 11.
Selection: Huntly.
.......................................................................
WHITE HILLS v LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
The Bombers gave up their position in the top three last week with their eight-point loss to Heathcote, but can regain it if they can upset White Hills.
To do so the Bombers will have to buck the trend given the Demons are unbeaten at home this year with a perfect 7-0 record with one game remaining at Scott Street for 2024.
The Demons are the highest scoring team in the competition averaging 110 points, but games involving Leitchville-Gunbower this year are generally hard-fought battles given the Bombers both score and concede an average of 62 points.
The Bombers will want to kick a bit straighter this time against the Demons after conversion let them down in their round seven meeting when they could muster just 2.11 in a 55-point defeat.
Last time: White Hills 12.6 (78) def Leitchville-Gunbower 2.11 (23).
Since 2010: White Hills 15; Leitchville-Gunbower 12.
Selection: White Hills.
.......................................................................
LADDER: 1. White Hills (48), 2. North Bendigo (40), 3. Heathcote (32), 4. Leitchville-Gunbower (32), 5. Colbinabbin (28), 6. Mount Pleasant (24), 7. Huntly (20), 8. LBU (12), 9. Elmore (4).
CALIVIL UNITED v BL-SERPENTINE
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
An impressive 83-point win over Bridgewater last week now has the third-placed Bears firmly on track for the qualifying final in a month.
The Bears are a game clear in third spot with three remaining games they would be expected to win against Calivil United, Mitiamo and Maiden Gully YCW before a bye in the final round, but first-year coach Jake Wilkinson will certainly be wary of ensuring his side doesn't slip on a banana peel from here to undo much of its hard work in putting itself in the box seat for the double chance.
Calivil United is only one percentage outside the top five, so that finals incentive is still very much fueling the Demons.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 21.15 (141) def Calivil United 9.7 (61).
Since 2010: BL-Serpentine 18; Calivil United 9.
Selection: BL-Serpentine.
.......................................................................
MAIDEN GULLY YCW v NEWBRIDGE
2.15pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
What a massive game this would be if Maiden Gully YCW hadn't been penalised 12 premiership points before the start of the season.
Both Maiden Gully YCW and Newbridge have a 4-8 records, with the Maroons sitting in fifth position, but the Eagles courtesy of the 12-point penalty related to the non-fielding of an under-18 team this year are instead in eighth position, 12 points behind.
The Eagles have won their past two games against Inglewood (1 point) and Mitiamo (57 points) and with four victories for the season it's now an improvement on last year's three wins, which is always a positive for a rebuilding side.
The Maroons are coming off a bye, but will be without co-coach and one of their key avenues to goal, Sam Gale, through a two-game rough conduct suspension for what's another pivotal match in Newbridge's push to play finals for the first time since its premiership year of 2018.
Last time: Newbridge 17.11 (113) def Maiden Gully YCW 3.7 (25).
Since 2010: Newbridge 14; Maiden Gully YCW 12; Drawn 1.
Selection: Newbridge.
.......................................................................
BRIDGEWATER v MARONG
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Disappointing day for Bridgewater last week copping a, 83-point hiding off Bears Lagoon-Serpentine that now leaves the Mean Machine with a 1-4 record against fellow "big four" teams and likely consigned to the elimination final.
Would be a massive turnaround on last week's form from the Mean Machine to knock off the ladder-leading Panthers, who now have the rare commodity of two forwards who have kicked a double-figure bag of goals this year with Ryley Taylor slotting 10 against Calivil United last week, while Kain Robins booted 10 against Mitiamo in round 10.
Last time: Marong 17.11 (113) def Bridgewater 8.9 (57).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 19; Marong 8.
Selection: Marong.
.......................................................................
MITIAMO v INGLEWOOD
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Mitiamo has got four games left in the season to try to breakthrough for their elusive first victory.
This clash at home against an Inglewood side that has now lost seven games in a row shapes as a genuine opportunity for the Superoos to finally sing their club song if they can sustain four quarters of pressure.
Last time: Inglewood 15.10 (100) def Mitiamo 12.7 (79).
Since 2010: Mitiamo 21; Inglewood 5.
Selection: Mitiamo.
.......................................................................
