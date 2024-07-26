Hospital hasn't run baby hearing tests for a year. Could outsourcing help?

Bendigo's public hospital wants to outsource audiology services after a year-long struggle to hire someone with the right skills.
Bendigo Health closed its onsite hearing service last August because it no longer had an audiologist with the training and experience to diagnose issues for babies.
It has tried incentives like sign-on bonuses, and searched internationally, but so far to no avail.
The hospital has now started putting out feelers to external agencies through a tender process.
"This approach has proven successful for many other regional hospitals in Victoria," a Bendigo Health spokesperson said.
Bendigo Health's audiology service deals with people of all ages but its experts need extra training and experience because three quarters of its patients are less than four years old.
Babies in particular need audiologists with a particular set of skills.
A message on the Bendigo Health website reads: "Bendigo Health is currently unable able to offer an audiology service. We are exploring alternative options to provide audiology and hope to resume the service as soon as possible."
The audiology service is the only publicly funded infant and paediatric diagnostic service in the Bendigo region.
"We recognise the critical role this service plays in our community and are committed to restoring the service," the Bendigo Health spokesperson said.
In the meantime, Bendigo Health plans to keep referring people to other services.
People can also search for services through Audiology Australia's website, at audiology.asn.au/find-an-audiologist
