Teenager charged with theft, burglary following hunting gun garage grab

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in relation to the theft of a rifle from an Epsom home on July 14, police have confirmed.
According to Victoria Police, Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged him with aggravated burglary, theft of firearm, theft of motor vehicle and other theft-related offences.
He will appear at a children's court at a later date.
As reported in the Bendigo Advertiser, the high-powered rifle was allegedly stolen in a seemingly opportunistic theft by three masked figures and a driver, but it was returned after an anonymous tip-off.
Epsom man Aaron Hall said he was packing for a hunting trip when alleged offenders entered his garage twice in the space of minutes in an alleged drive-by burglary.
Crime data released earlier this year show youth offending and aggravated burglaries has grown in Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.