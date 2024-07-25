Bendigo Advertiser
Teenager charged with theft, burglary following hunting gun garage grab

Brodie Everist
Updated July 25 2024 - 4:43pm, first published 2:14pm
One person has been charged after an alleged gun theft. Picture file
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in relation to the theft of a rifle from an Epsom home on July 14, police have confirmed.

Journalist

Brodie Everist is a Bendigo-based journalist who joined the Bendigo Advertiser in 2024 after covering news in North East Victoria for two years. Reach out with news or updates to brodie.everist@austcommunitymedia.com.au

