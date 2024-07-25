Businesses working hard to be more socially responsible | GALLERY

Local and regional businesses have been given a hand in trying to create a better social environment in which to operate in.
About 50 business representatives gathered at Red Energy Arena for the City of Greater Bendigo Social Procurement Supplier Expo on Wednesday, July 24.
It was a chance to meet face-to-face with local residents to find out what they need from local organisations.
The term 'social procurement' refers to ways in which businesses can deliver social and economic outcomes beyond the traditional buying or selling of goods and services.
This could include a business working with a social enterprise or offering employment opportunities to disadvantaged people.
City economic development acting manager Jacqueline Murphy said the expo provided businesses with a greater understanding of how to get involved in 'socially responsible' roles.
"Many businesses are looking at ways to contribute to the community in a positive way that is more than just offering goods and services," she said.
The expo allowed exhibitors to build relationships with suppliers and buyers to enhance their standing and contribution to the community.
The event was held in conjunction between the City of Greater Bendigo, Workforce Australia and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce.
Some of the businesses and organisations that took part in the expo included Bendigo and District Aboriginal Cooperative, Coliban Water, Bendigo TAFE, La Trobe University, Bendigo Community Health Services, SisterWorks and CVGT Employment.
