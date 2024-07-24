A farewell, a hope and a police search

It was a busy Wednesday in Bendigo.
Hundreds turned out to farewell Rod Fyffe at a funeral at the Bendigo Town Hall, where the skirl of bagpipes and the twang of country combined as part of a unique musical tableau.
There was a nod to 70s country rock and a bit of Black Caffeine, appropriate given Rod's love of a good cup of coffee.
Such was his devotion that a cup of joe was placed on his coffin.
Ben Loughran, Tom O'Callaghan, Brodie Everist, David Chapman and Darren Howe led our coverage of the day. Find out more below.
Jonathan Magrath caught up with Ian Grinter - a TAFE teacher of 30 years who wants to leave the industry in a better place than he found it - at a protest outside Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office.
