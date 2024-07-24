Air wing circles as police search for driver who rammed police car

Police are searching for a driver who rammed a police car near Castlemaine on Wednesday, July 24.
Bendigo Highway Patrol were searching California Gully for the suspect on Wednesday morning, with a police helicopter circling the area for some time.
Officers said the police car was rammed on Main Road, Campbells Creek.
"As part of the investigation, officers initiated a co-ordinated response involving police from uniform, crime investigation unit detectives, highway patrol and the Air Wing in the California Gully area," police said.
The investigation remained ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle, has CCTV, dashcam footage or had any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
In separate incident on July 24 a police car was damaged in a two-vehicle collision in Symonds Road, Golden Square.
The front bumper of the police car was damaged in the 11.40am crash.
The incident is being investigated.
