Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Ten-year reunion for Calivil United's A-grade netball premiership team

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 26 2024 - 11:14am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calivil United's 2014 A-grade premiership team celebrates its 48-41 grand final triumph over YCW. Picture supplied by Calivil United Football Netball Club
Calivil United's 2014 A-grade premiership team celebrates its 48-41 grand final triumph over YCW. Picture supplied by Calivil United Football Netball Club

MEMORIES of Calivil United's last LVFNL A-grade netball grand final triumph in 2014 and a string of other flag wins will come flooding back this Saturday as the Demons gather for a multiple-premiership reunion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.