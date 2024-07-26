Ten-year reunion for Calivil United's A-grade netball premiership team

MEMORIES of Calivil United's last LVFNL A-grade netball grand final triumph in 2014 and a string of other flag wins will come flooding back this Saturday as the Demons gather for a multiple-premiership reunion.
In a big day for the club against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, the Demons will also celebrate the feats of their 1994 junior, 1984 B-grade and C-grade and 1954 A-grade netball premiership teams.
Despite reaching grand finals in 2015 against Pyramid Hill and 2018 against Bridgewater, Calivil United has not won an A-grade flag since its 2014 victory over YCW.
Several key figures in the win are still involved at the club, including coach Karen Pascoe, who is this year coaching the Demons' 15-and-under team, which, going into Saturday, remains undefeated.
One of the best players on court on grand final day, Hollie Alford is this season playing in C-grade, while Michelle Balic, who was the team manager, is still playing A-grade and two weeks ago played her 250th senior game for the club.
Reflecting on the drought-breaking win, Pascoe said the club had waited 21 years to taste premiership glory in 2014, after last winning in 1993.
The Demons had made it to the preliminary final on a number of occasions in the years in between, but had fallen agonisingly short until 'everything clicked' in 2014.
Calivil United went through the season with one loss and a draw, awarding the Demons the minor premiership.
The Demons took the court against YCW in the second-semi-final and were defeated by seven goals, which saw them play Mitiamo in the preliminary final.
Games against Mitiamo had been close through the season, but the Calivil girls overcame their preliminary final hoodoo and won the game by 20 goals to set up a rematch against the Eagles.
The grand final match was a shoot out in the first quarter, before the Demons edged ahead in the second.
The third quarter was all Calivil United as the Demons outscored YCW 12-8, with the defensive unit dominating.
Calivil United attacked consistently all match, scoring 12 goals each quarter to take the win 48-41.
"The team comprised of not only Calivil legends, but players that had succeeded in Bendigo and HDFL leagues over the years and are well-known names in netball circles," Pascoe said.
"Christie Rogers, who won the LVFNL best and fairest in the premiership season (before winning again in 2007 and 2019), captained the side to victory, playing in the goal attack position.
"Her experience, skill and shooting ability throughout the season, but particularly on grand final day, were simply outstanding.
"Teigan Redwood, who was awarded best on court by the umpires in the match, was nothing short of miraculous, shutting down the opportunities of YCW's sharp shooter and taking vital intercepts and rebounds to give the side back possession.
"Lauren Rogers (nee Freemantle), who had tasted premiership glory as a junior with Calivil, was strong and steady in goal defence, forming a formidable defensive combination with Redwood."
Pascoe and Redwood would later lead the Demons into grand final battle in 2018 as joint A-grade coaches.
Hollie Alford, who had played most of the season in centre and wing attack, was given the job of playing wing defence in the grand final.
"Hollie did a brilliant job in this role and made a huge difference to the outcome of the match," Pascoe recalled.
"The Lawry sisters - Brianna and Cassie - had played senior netball at Calivil for a number of years.
"Brianna had suffered a knee injury in the last few rounds of the home and away season, which reduced her court time in the first two finals.
"But she took the court in the grand final at wing attack and she and her speedy sister Cassie in centre were an unstoppable combination.
"Due to Brianna's injury, young gun Ellen Buckley was promoted to the A-grade side with four rounds to play and she stepped into that goal shooter position and made it her own, particularly on grand final day.
"Her height and elevation, combined with her accuracy, was a brilliant addition to our team."
Pascoe further lauded the Demons' strength off the bench.
"A team is only as good as the bench they have, and this side had a strong one," she said.
"Midcourters Brooke Richardson and Ashlee Alford, with shooter Jeannie Wagner, were all strong options to have ready to take the court.
"Erin Boyd (nee Freemantle) also started off the season in the side, but due to pregnancy, was on the sidelines for the finals."
Pascoe always held the belief during the 2014 season that the Demons could 'take it all the way'.
"In a side with this much talent, it's easy to look good as a coach," she said.
"Christie (Rogers) really took the lead on the court and the players all respected her to follow her lead.
"It is, without a doubt, the best side I've had the pleasure to coach."
