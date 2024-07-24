Five-acre business park approved for 'supply-starved' East Bendigo

Construction will start on a multi-use business park in East Bendigo after the multi-million-dollar project was given the green light by the City of Greater Bendigo.
Developers Prime Urban Group said the business park could help alleviate some of Bendigo's industrial land shortage issues, with a range of offices, warehouses and factories to be sold.
The company bought the property at 8-16 Rohs Road last year, with the intention of turning 22,300 square metres of land into 17 offices, 57 warehouses, two factories and a cafe.
City planning staff approved the permit on June 26, and developers said they were aiming to begin construction in December.
According to Prime Urban Group, the business park would have a gross realisation value of more than $55 million.
Bendigo-based agency McKean McGregor has been appointed to run the sale campaign, with offices priced from $710,022 plus GST and warehouses priced from $342,350 plus GST.
Prime Urban Group director Nicholas Tissot said the Melbourne-based company was excited to grow into a regional market.
"Bendigo is a growth area in which we see significant future value in," he said.
"It has terrific credentials from a commercial growth-perspective, as local businesses will need to keep pace with increased demand from the region's surging population in the next decade.
"Across our various industrial projects in Victoria, we have observed a consistent increase in demand for our entry-level and medium-sized units, like what we are bringing to market in East Bendigo.
"This allows businesses to scale-up operations in a gradual and considered manner."
The warehouses at the business park would be available in three sizes - 123 square metres, 144 square metres and 166 square metres - and feature mezzanine floors, motorised doors for delivery vehicle access, kitchen and bathroom facilities.
The office spaces could be multiple levels and would range from 144 square metres to 371 square metres, with separate storage rooms.
