'What's one thing you can win today': Magpies' coaching theme in tough year

WHEN it comes to senior coaching roles in country Victoria this year, they don't come any more difficult than what Maryborough's Matt Johnston and Coby Perry are experiencing in the Bendigo Football Netball League.
The playing stocks at the Magpies have been ravaged to the extent that they haven't fielded a reserves side since round two, the senior team that has now lost 58 games in a row with an average losing margin of 167 points this year has needed to loan players from opposition teams for its past six matches to field a full 22 and a question mark hangs over where the club will be playing beyond this year.
The club will get some reprieve this weekend with the bye before embarking on its final four games in what could prove to be its last season in the BFNL as it continues to work through where its future beyond his season lies.
While the off-field matters - which include having an application to join the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league rejected last week - are being taken care of by the committee, on-field Johnston says while there's no hiding from the scoreboard, he and fellow co-coach Perry and the playing group continue to remain upbeat and positive and find the little wins along the way.
Those are little wins such as last Saturday's 193-point loss to ladder-leader Sandhurst being a 140-point improvement on the first time the Magpies played the Dragons this year when they lost by a BFNL record margin of 333 points in round four.
And the previous week the Magpies kicked eight goals in a 118-point loss to second-placed Gisborne.
Again, earlier in the year in round three the Magpies kicked just two goals against the Bulldogs and lost by 258 points.
"Over the past two games while the results certainly haven't been flattering in any way, we've shown improvement as a group in terms of the scoreline," Johnston said this week.
"Up until the weekend (one goal v Sandhurst) it was pleasing that we had been able to hit the scoreboard a bit more and you can feel there's a different energy around the group when we are able to hit the scoreboard and it creates a lot of enthusiasm.
"We are still a very young group and the last four games for us from here are just about continuing to grow.
"Ideally, we will reach a point where we can get 22 senior Maryborough players on the field together. We had to borrow again from Sandhurst on Saturday (three players), so that's our goal and just keep showcasing the young Maryborough players we've got.
"What a great experience it was for Aidan Medlyn to play on someone like Fergus Greene at the weekend.
"Kya Lanfranchi continues to be terriffic in our backline, we'll get one of our ruckmen Tom Myers, who has been out injured, back and we know guys like Coby Perry and Joel Swatton are always going to play really good footy.
"One of our themes over the past few weeks for the playing group is based around, what is one thing you can win today and we can then break it down quarter by quarter... whether it be a one-on-one battle you won, maybe you won the whole quarter in your match-up, was there a possession where the skills you've been working on at training paid off.
"They are the little things we've really been stressing to the boys whereby although the scoreboard doesn't go our way, it's about those small wins you have along the way and that's what makes football enjoyable."
Despite the lopsided scorelines the Magpies have been on the end of this season, one of the competition's ball magnets has been co-coach Perry.
Premier Data has recorded seven games this season where Perry has had 40-plus disposals, including two where he has racked up 49 - last Saturday against Sandhurst and round 11 against Kangaroo Flat.
Perry has also had five games with at least 10 clearances, while Seb Collins had the second most hit-outs this year by a ruckman last Saturday with 57 against the Dragons.
Following this weekend's bye the Magpies close out their season with games against South Bendigo (home), Golden Square (away), Eaglehawk (home) and Strathfieldsaye (away).
"The vibe around the playing group is still really positive and we're doing a good job as well of mixing with the under-18s, who are starting to get into a similar position as the seniors of a drop-off in numbers," said Johnston, who has returned to the field this season to add some valuable on-field leadership and is the Magpies' leading goalkicker with 11.
"At training on a Tuesday and Thursday night we've still got 30-plus across the senior group and under-18s, so they are still good nights on the track and everyone is staying upbeat and positive, which keeps it enjoyable and that has been a focus of the coaches and leaders.
"If you are making the effort to come to training then you want to be able to enjoy it.
"We've been stressing that if you don't come to training with the right attitude then seasons - particularly like we've found ourselves in this year - can really drag on, so it has been good that the young boys have been able to keep ticking along and stay positive."
RANKING POINTS
1. Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 2048
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 1877
3. Brody Haddow (SB) 1818
4. Coby Perry (Mary) 1771
5. Braidon Blake (Gis) 1713
6. Michael Hartley (Cas) 1681
7. Bailey Henderson (Cas) 1631
8. Lachlan Gill (Strath) 1557
9. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 1527
10. Luke Ellings (KF) 1516
DISPOSALS
1. Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 451
2. Coby Perry (Mary) 447
3. Brody Haddow (SB) 393
4. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 386
5. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 368
6. Luke Ellings (KF) 361
7. Bailey Henderson (Cas) 342
8. Matt Harvey (Strath) 342
9. Alex Brown (Mary) 339
10. Lachlan Gill (Strath) 333
KICKS
1. Coby Perry (Mary) 283
2. Matt Harvey (Strath) 253
3. Alex Brown (Mary) 250
4. Luke Ellings (KF) 229
5. Jordan Rosengren (GS) 228
6. Jack Threlfall (GS) 222
7. Kya Lanfranchi (Mary) 219
8. Zac Hare (SB) 213
9. Bailey Henderson (Cas) 211
10. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 211
HANDBALLS
1. Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 252
2. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 216
3. Macey Eaton (GS) 195
4. Brody Haddow (SB) 190
5. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 175
6. Coby Perry (Mary) 164
7. Daniel Clohesy (Strath) 164
8. Billy Evans (Eh) 154
9. Ethan Roberts (KF) 151
10. Lachlan Hood (Sand) 135
MARKS
1. Cooper Jones (Strath) 117
2. Michael Hartley (Cas) 108
3. Kya Lanfranchi (Mary) 99
4. Matt Harvey (Strath) 93
5. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 92
6. Fergus Greene (Sand)
7. Harry Luxmoore (Gis) 91
8. Bailey Henderson (Cas) 86
9. Brody Haddow (SB) 86
10. Cody Brooks (SB) 86
CLEARANCES
1. Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 135
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 119
3. Brody Haddow (SB) 107
4. Coby Perry (Mary) 100
5. Braidon Blake (Gis) 100
6. Macey Eaton (GS) 98
7. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 91
8. Luke Ellings (KF) 85
9. Jordan Rosengren (GS) 82
10. Billy Evans (Eh) 76
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
1. Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 231
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 223
3. Brody Haddow (SB) 200
4. Coby Perry (Mary) 192
5. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 185
6. Macey Eaton (GS) 181
7. Braidon Blake (Gis) 179
8. Jordan Rosengren (GS) 166
9. Billy Evans (Eh) 163
10. Bailey Henderson (Cas) 160
TACKLES
1. Tom Strauch (GS) 80
2. Joel Mullen (Eh) 79
3. Seb Collins (Mary) 76
4. Brody Haddow (SB) 69
5. Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 66
6. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 66
7. Zavier Murley (Cas) 64
8. Jordan Rosengren (GS) 64
9. Ethan Roberts (KF) 61
10. Jackson Cardillo (Gis) 59
INSIDE 50s
1. Lachlan Tardrew (Sand) 76
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 74
3. Luke Ellings (KF) 72
4. Jordan Rosengren (GS) 68
5. Brody Haddow (SB) 59
6. Kalan Huntly (Cas) 56
7. Cobi Maxted (Sand) 56
8. Matt Harvey (Strath) 54
9. Lachlan Gill (Strath) 52
10. Joel Mullen (Eh) 51
REBOUND 50s
1. Kya Lanfranchi (Mary) 104
2. Coby Perry (Mary) 98
3. Alex Brown (Mary) 94
4. Charlie Langford (Eh) 81
5. Zac Hare (SB) 73
6. Jack Threlfall (GS) 66
7. Cooper Jones (Strath) 63
8. Isaiah Miller (SB) 52
9. Josh Leersen (KF) 51
10. Cody Brooks (SB) 46
HIT OUTS
1. Braidon Blake (Gis) 382
2. Toby Roberts (KF) 373
3. Connor Sexton (Sand) 328
4. Brayden Frost (Eh) 270
5. Lloyd Butcher (Cas) 268
6. Seb Collins (Mary) 232
7. Tanner Rayner (GS) 224
8. Kai Daniels (GS) 207
9. Tom Myers (Mary) 192
10. Riley Walsh (SB) 188
