Dunny delay: new public toilet facilities 'blocked' by water main discovery

Construction of the long awaited $520,000 public toilet facilities near Elmore Railway Station has been delayed.
The City of Greater Bendigo said the project has been paused due to the discovery of a previously undetected water main below the former toilet block.
"It was a surprise to everyone," city presentation and assets director Brian Westley said.
The water main's discovery means the new toilet building must now be rebuilt further along the street.
"Coliban Water do not authorise buildings to be constructed over their water mains and this has meant the city has had to change the location of the new building by several metres," Mr Westley said.
The change in location meant the city needed to undertake further consultation and make amendments to permits.
"However, we are hopeful that construction works will resume in the near future," Mr Westley said.
A refurbishment of the toilet block in Elmore was called for in the City's 2017 Public Toilet Strategy, which said the facilities were "highly used" and had "issues with people sleeping overnight".
The strategy outlined a need for more disability access at public toilets.
The new Elmore public toilet facility will have five unisex cubicles, two accessible unisex cubicles and a changing place.
Temporary fencing has been reconfigured at the construction site to reduce the impact on nearby parking.
Portable toilets were available near the site.
The project was due to be completed between December 2024 and January 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.