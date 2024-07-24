Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

What started as an X-ray for back pain then changed Mark Friswell's life

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated July 25 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Friswell said he is hopeful he can beat cancer. Picture by Darren Howe
Mark Friswell said he is hopeful he can beat cancer. Picture by Darren Howe

What started as a trip to an X-ray clinic for Mark Friswell to check on back pain, soon turned into a discovery that would change his life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.