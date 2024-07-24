What started as an X-ray for back pain then changed Mark Friswell's life

What started as a trip to an X-ray clinic for Mark Friswell to check on back pain, soon turned into a discovery that would change his life.
The 57-year-old was diagnosed with a Stage 4 melanoma that had spread to his chest, lungs, abdomen, liver, groin and spine.
While the news took some days to register with Mr Friswell, treatment started immediately as medical professionals worked to slow down any spread of the disease.
After undergoing quite a rigorous cancer treatment, he noticed both a physical and mental fatigue setting in.
Mr Friswell said he was someone who liked to keep themselves busy, but there were days where basic tasks and small amounts of work would leave him tired and worn down.
"At first it sort of doesn't hit you," he said.
"You focus on just everyday things and dealing with what you have got to deal with at the time."
Mr Friswell said he was then linked in with Bendigo Health's cancer fatigue support group.
It saw him with patients who were facing cancer fatigue together, explaining how fatigue worked, ways to combat it and hear from others how they deal with day-to-day life of living with cancer.
He said the group helped him deal with the "biggest battle" of fatigue and shift his life around to allow him to continue to work and socialise where he could.
"If I'm not working then I'm out creating and taking photos so when you haven't got the energy to do that, that hits home pretty hard," he said.
"It tends to make you think what the outcome (of the treatment) could be, where it is going and you tend to stress a bit more about it then.
"Your mental health is just as important as your physical health."
Bendigo Health radiotherapy occupational therapist and fatigue group organiser Jessica Cozens said a key part was the peer-support patients received at the meetings.
Ms Cozens said medical professionals could educate patients and family members but fellow cancer patients would always be able to relate to one another on a more personal level.
"We thought let's try and organise this fatigue group with a focus on that peer-support side of things and try to encourage patients to come along and share their experiences," she said.
"The other part of it is the education components, so what is cancer-related fatigue, why does it happen, types of severity of it, the different forms and some practical day-to-day strategies."
While there is still a long road ahead of Mr Friswell, he is still hopeful he can get past the worst of it.
Although he may never be cured of cancer, he hopes to get the disease and its tumours under control to a point where it is manageable.
