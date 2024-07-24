Not since 1989 has a BFNL team kicked a lower score than Magpies and won

CASTLEMAINE is still alive in the Bendigo Football Netball League finals race off the back of a gritty victory last Saturday where you have to go back 35 years to find a lower winning score in the competition.
The Magpies beat Eaglehawk by two points at a soaked Camp Reserve bogheap where the final score was something that resembled perhaps more of what you'd expect of during the second quarter: Castlemaine 4.9 (33) def Eaglehawk 4.7 (31).
It was a result that carried plenty of significance for Castlemaine given not only does it keep the sixth-placed Magpies' finals pulse flickering as they strive to reach September for the first time since 2005, but it was also the first time since 2013 they have beaten a top-five side in the second half of a season.
Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley detailed post-match his side's desire to turn the game into a "dogfight" given the conditions and that was very much reflected in the final scoreline with just eight goals kicked for the game.
Since 1978 there have been 4032 senior games played in the BFNL, with Saturday's Castlemaine-Eaglehawk match just the sixth time through that timeframe where a side has kicked a score of less than 40 and won.
Back in round 12 of 2006 on what were atrocious weather conditions across the state Gisborne also won with a score of 33 when it beat Eaglehawk 4.9 (33) to 3.1 (19) at Gardiner Reserve in what was then at the time the BFNL's marquee match-up.
That same day - July 15 - Golden Square beat South Bendigo 7.17 (59) to 3.10 (28) at Wade Street with the action from that day captured by Addy photographer Bill Conroy showcasing the horrendous conditions games were played in that day.
But you've got to go back to late in the 1989 season for the last time a team kicked a score lower than the Hawks' 33 of last Saturday and came away with the four points in a BFNL senior game.
It was the final round of the home and away season in 1989 when on a QEO that resembled a mudheap South Bendigo edged out Kangaroo Flat 4.8 (32) to 4.5 (29) in the match of the day.
The Bloods trailed by two points at three quarter-time, but kicked the only goal of the final term through Rick Boyd to win the low-scoring dour slog.
For the record, the eight goals that were kicked that day were by eight individual players - South Bendigo's Boyd, Peter Tyack, Peter Hinck and Dennis Farrell and Kangaroo Flat's Andrew O'Rourke, Peter Hunter, Robbie Herbert and Mark Stevenson.
As well as triumphing with the equal second-lowest winning score in a BFNL game since 1978 last Saturday, Castlemaine's victory also had another rare element attached to it.
The Magpies won the game having trailed at each of the first three breaks - by seven points at quarter-time, 14 points at half-time and four points at three quarter-time.
Last Saturday was the second time in as many seasons the Magpies have been able to win a slog of a game with a score less than 40.
In the opening round last season the Magpies defeated Maryborough 4.13 (37) to 3.8 (26) at Princess Park.
South Bendigo 4.8 (32) def Kangaroo Flat 4.5 (29) - round 18, 1989.
Castlemaine 4.9 (33) def Eaglehawk 4.7 (31) - round 13, 2024.
Gisborne 4.9 (33) def Eaglehawk 3.1 (19) - round 12, 2006 .
Castlemaine 4.13 (37) def Maryborough 3.8 (26) - round 1, 2023.
Eaglehawk 5.8 (38) def Maryborough 2.8 (20) - round 13, 2005.
South Bendigo 5.8 (38) def Kyneton 5.2 (32) - round 12, 1989.
Last Saturday's conditions also resulted in one of the Heathcote District league's lowest winning scores since 1990.
In what was a pivotal game in the fight for third position, Heathcote emerged victorious 5.4 (34) to 3.8 (26) against Leitchville-Gunbower at Leitchville.
These comments from Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino indicated just what a tough day it was for both sides as a heavy wind blew across the ground.
"It was a horrible day for footy and probably the windiest day I've ever seen," Saladino said.
"It was one of those days where blokes were kicking the footy and it was literally going back over their head, so it was a really tough day. It was an absolute grind of a game all day."
Since 1990 there have been 2550 senior games played in the HDFNL, with the Bombers-Saints match one of just seven where the winning score has been less than 30.
Through that timeframe since 1990 only Colbinabbin in 1995 has won a game with a lower score than the Saints' 34 of last Saturday.
That was in round eight, 1995, when the Grasshoppers beat Rushworth 4.9 (33) to 3.12 (30).
Before Saturday's game at Leitchville the previous time in the HDFNL a senior team had won a game by scoring less than 40 was the 2010 elimination final when North Bendigo defeated White Hills 5.9 (39) to 2.7 (19) at Lockington.
That scoreline was in stark contrast to just 24 hours earlier when Elmore had outlasted LBU 16.11 (107) to 15.10 (100) in a qualifying final shootout at North Bendigo.
Colbinabbin 4.9 (33) def Rushworth 3.12 (30) - round 8, 1995.
Heathcote 5.4 (34) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.8 (26) - round 15. 2024.
Mount Pleasant 5.5 (35) def LBU 4.3 (27) - round 15, 2004.
Elmore 4.11 (35) def White Hills 3.8 (26) - round 16, 1996.
Colbinabbin 4.14 (38) def Stanhope 5.3 (33) - round 17, 1992.
Heathcote 5.8 (38) def Elmore 5.3 (33) - round 15, 1991.
North Bendigo 5.9 (39) def White Hills 2.7 (19) - elimination final, 2010.
