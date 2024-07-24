Does your energy drink give the caffeine it promises? Ask these students

How do you prove the energy drink you just bought actually contains the caffeine it promises?
These budding scientists can tell you.
The Bendigo Senior Secondary College students spent July 24 running tests with high-tech instruments as part of a Victoria University Science Roadshow.
The students' job: to check if two commonly-bought products contain what it says on the label.
Run by Associate Professor Domenico Caridi and Doctor Raymond Horsley, the year 11 students were using forms of chemical analysis to test the ingredients of energy drinks and iron supplements.
Analysis techniques included chromatography, the separation of a mixture into its components; and colorimetry, passing a light through a liquid to test its concentration.
The students dissolved the iron tablets in water, then added a component that gave a red colour according to how much iron was in each pill.
For the energy drink, the chromatography isolated the caffeine in the liquid, allowing students to measure how much was there.
As for the results, Associate Professor Caridi said they have yet to find a product that is mislabelled.
"We always get a value close to what's on the can," he said.
The VU Science Roadshow is designed to put VCE theory into practice using high-tech analytical instruments with experiments that give an insight into real world chemistry applications.
"Chemical analysis is an important topic in the VCE chemistry curriculum, but many students - especially in regional areas - do not have opportunities to see and use scientific equipment," Associate Professor Caridi said.
"The instruments are not affordable by schools and excursions to Melbourne industries are problematical, so regional students miss the chance to merge theory with hands-on experience."
Chemistry teacher Sarah Nagle said it was a great opportunity for practical learning.
"We're taking a double period - it's not impacting the full day timetable for any of these kids," she said.
"[They] will be able to not just look at a picture or look at a video, but actually engage hands-on."
