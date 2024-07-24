Bats charge on to podium at state cross country championships

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region featured prominently on the podium at Saturday's running of Athletics Victoria's state cross-country championships.
The hilly terrain at Bundoora Park was made more difficult by the heavy rain and slippery conditions.
Racing also doubled as selection trials for the national XC titles to be run in Launceston, and as round six in the On-backed XCR series.
Among the highs for Bendigo's team, also known as Bats, was Andy Buchanan racing to second place in the men's open 10km.
Buchanan clocked a time of 29.52 minutes.
The Bats line-up of six was runner-up to Western Athletics in the men's premier division.
Bendigo's team in the top bracket was Andy Buchanan, 29.52, 2nd; Matt Buckell, 31.35, 9th; Nathan Stoate, 32.02, 13th; Archie Reid, 32.37, 27th; Brady Threlfall, 32.40, 29th; and Jackson Eadon, 33.57, 55th.
After six rounds, Bendigo leads the way in its pursuit of the men's premier division crown on 55 points.
The Bats are being pursued by Western, 52; Box Hill, 42; Mentone, 42; and Glenhuntly, 41.
Bendigo reigned supreme in women's division two as Rebecca and Alice Wilkinson, Jessica Paynter and Jill Wilkie defeated Malvern by 30 points.
Times and placings were Rebecca Wilkinson, 40.37, 22nd; Alice Wilkinson, 41.24, 30th; Jessica Paynter, 43.52, 45th; and Jill Wilkie, 45.03, 56th.
Victory put the Bats a point behind ladder-leading Yarra Ranges in the women's division two title race.
Bendigo also won women's division four as Anne Buckley, Debby Kirne and Norah Armstrong ran strongly in the tough conditions.
A team of four instead of six meant Bendigo was 14th in men's division four.
The Bats were represented by Nigel Preston, Myles Livingston, Michael Fanning and Trevor Kelly.
In the 6km duels, Phoebe Lonsdale was 10th in the under-20 class in a time of 23.56.
Antony Langdon ran 6km in 30.28 to be 18th in the open-age.
Round seven in the On-backed XCR series will be run on August 4 at Ballarat's Lake Wendouree.
