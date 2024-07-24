'A people person': family and friends honour Rod Fyffe at packed funeral

Perseverance, passion and people.
These were the core tenants which followed Rod Fyffe OAM throughout his life, as remembered by his brother Lloyd, at his funeral on July 24.
Family, friends, formers students, Greater Bendigo council staff, leaders of the Bendigo community, state and federal MPs and residents of the city gathered in their hundreds to farewell the long-serving stalwart.
Mr Fyffe's funeral, held in the Bendigo Town Hall, brought hundreds of mourners together as they said goodbye to a giant of the city.
Representatives from the Bendigo Chinese Association, Bendigo Senior Secondary College, Golden Square Football Netball Club and a multitude of other community organisations Mr Fyffe was involved in were also in attendance.
Mr Fyffe served as a Bendigo councillor for nearly four decades as well as working as a teacher until his retirement in 2011.
Alongside his beloved signed North Melbourne jersey, Mr Fyffe was honoured by family and friends at the funeral.
Delivering the eulogy on behalf of the family, speaker Mark Robinson spoke of the many groups Mr Fyffe was a part of.
Mr Robinson then read a message Mr Fyffe prepared in his own words to those in attendance.
The message allowed Mr Fyffe to speak of his pleasure in "giving back" to the community through serving on council for 38 years, his love of the View Street arts precinct and the Bendigo Art Gallery.
"The place is simply wonderful and puts Bendigo on the map, time and time again," Mr Robinson said.
Some of Mr Fyffe's proudest achievements included the construction of the new part of Bendigo Health and flying the Indigenous flag outside council buildings.
"I am so grateful to my family who have always encouraged me," his message read.
He even implored people interested in joining local council to do so in his message.
Mr Fyffe's brother Lloyd delivered a heartfelt speech to those in attendance.
Lloyd said Rod's perseverance, passion (and compassion) and people were three pillars that dominated his life and his commitment to helping those around us.
"I saw a powerful lesson in community service from Rod," his brother said.
"To sum of the effects of these three threads, perseverance, passion and people, Rod always did the best he could."
Rod's son Paul said his father was a a kind, honest and cheerful man who loved his family, community, the environment and his cats.
Paul said his father was still cracking jokes right up to the week he passed away.
But above all, Rod Fyffe was remembered as a kind and caring man.
"I think he saw all people as intrinsically good and equal," his son said.
He was even laid to rest in a cardboard coffin as it would be more environmentally friendly.
