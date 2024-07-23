Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Bendigo Pioneers young gun Walker earns All-Australian honour

AB
By Adam Bourke
July 23 2024 - 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Walker bursts clear in his first game for the Bendigo Pioneers at the QEO on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Cody Walker bursts clear in his first game for the Bendigo Pioneers at the QEO on Sunday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo Pioneers rookie Cody Walker has been named captain of the All-Australian under-16 team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.