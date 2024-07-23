Bendigo Pioneers young gun Walker earns All-Australian honour

Bendigo Pioneers rookie Cody Walker has been named captain of the All-Australian under-16 team.
Walker led the Victoria Country squad to victory in the national under-16 titles and earned his side's most valuable player award.
Victoria Country won the championships on the back of a thrilling one-point extra-time win over South Australia.
Cody, from Echuca, is the son of former Bendigo Pioneers and Carlton player Andrew Walker.
"It's a great achievement for Cody,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"This year is about learning and experience for him and there' no better experience to go away with good coaches and team-mates to play at a national carnival.
"He's played senior footy (with Echuca) and had his first taste of Talent League footy at the weekend which are great learning opportunities as well."
Walker had 18 possessions and four marks in an impressive debut for the Pioneers in Sunday's six-goal loss to Calder at the QEO.
"His offence is quite good and he had some really good moments,'' O'Bree said of Walker.
"He's a very good hunter of the footy and he got some feedback that he needed to work on the defensive side of his game, so he went across half-back at the weekend for the first half.
"He's an incredible athlete and a beautiful kick of the footy. He's pretty competitive and he's been matching it with our under-16s for most of the year in training.
"He joined our under-18s as soon as our under-16s finished in April and he's been training really well."
Can Cody take a big mark like his father Andrew did many times at AFL level for the Blues?
"Oh, absolutely,'' O'Bree said.
"I haven't seen him take a real hanger yet, but he's very good above his head.
"There's a lot of similarities that I've seen."
Walker was one of several talented under-16 players to make their Talent League debut with the Pioneers at the weekend and the youngsters could get further experience at that level in future weeks.
"We won't overdo it with some under-16 players,'' he said.
"There might be one or two who might keep going in a similar way to what Harley Reid did when he was that age.
"If they're not ready for it we're not going to throw them to the wolves."
After winning their first four games of the season, the Pioneers have lost seven games in a row and are in 11th place on the ladder.
The Pioneers play the 10th placed Northern Knights in Melbourne this Saturday.
