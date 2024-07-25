Support for staff and clients recognised Advertising Feature

When Sam Cottingham began her career in the tax industry, she had four children and no options for work flexibility.



Now the director and senior plan manager at BBKM Plan Management, Sam has ensured the entirely female team don't experience the same challenge, by prioritising a family friendly and flexible workspace for her staff to facilitate a work/life balance.



This undertaking has been duly recognised, the company being nominated in the Community Minded Award category in this year's Bendigo Business Excellence Awards. Sam is also a finalist for the BBEA's Regional Women's Business Award.



"Being nominated for a Bendigo Business Award is an affirmation of our unwavering commitment to the NDIS community," Sam said.



"It amplifies our message of empowerment and independence, encouraging more participants to seek the quality of service they deserve.



"Moreover, this recognition fuels our passion for innovation and continuous improvement. It inspires us to reach even greater heights in service delivery, ensuring every NDIS participant we facilitate can soar to their full potential."

BBKM Plan Management envisions a world where those living with a disability not only get to live their lives to the fullest, but thrive with individuality and empowerment. The team helps NDIS participants find peace of mind, and communities flourish thanks to meticulous plan management.



"It's more than budgets and regulations, it's about making a difference," Sam said. "When we help our clients thrive, when an individual feels sufficiently supported, when the community benefits from our expects, that's our purpose in action."



BBKM Plan Management has 22 staff members, organised into a collection of small teams that allows them to provide a personalised service to more participants.



Each team is headed by a plan manager and supported by lodgement staff. This method allows them to keep the small business approach, maintaining intense attention to detail, without limiting the growth of the company. An admin team works as a cohesive unit to perform all other tasks.



"We believe everyone's journey is unique, and our mission is to support these journeys with utmost care and precision," Sam said.

