Huge home in convenient and quiet part of Ascot

By Feature Property
July 25 2024 - 4:15pm
5 BED | 3 BATH | 5 CAR

  • 6 Conboy Court, Ascot
  • $990,000
  • LAND: 3044 square metres
  • AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
  • INSPECT: By appointment

As summed up by agent Gavin Butler, this is a truly amazing family home with five bedrooms and three living zones, and it's sitting on a flat and manicured block of about three quarters of an acre in very desirable Ascot.

