Huge home in convenient and quiet part of Ascot

As summed up by agent Gavin Butler, this is a truly amazing family home with five bedrooms and three living zones, and it's sitting on a flat and manicured block of about three quarters of an acre in very desirable Ascot.
The design makes sharing easy, partly due to having a spacious 27.5 squares of living space, and partly because the parents' retreat and formal lounge are at one end of the home. This bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite with twin vanities.
Sharing is also made easier with the remaining bedrooms (each with a built-in robe) located in two other distinct areas, with their own living space, study, walk-in storage and bathrooms in between. One of these bathrooms is combined with the laundry.
"The home has been extremely well maintained and has had a very nice extension added in 2007," Gavin said.
There is a spacious 15x5.6m undercover entertainment area with blinds and fans for additional comfort, with easy access to the open plan living, meals and modern kitchen with European stainless steel appliances.
The grounds include a fire pit area along with established lawns, gardens and trees, and the home is positioned to allow for side access to the rear yard and to the 9.3x6.2m double garage and workshop, along with the attached, tall, 11x6m triple carport behind it.
