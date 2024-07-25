Excellence acknowledged in healthcare Advertising Feature

Three of the six new doctors who recently joined Bendigo Primary Care Centre: Dr Kirby White, Dr Gaurav Movalia and Dr Catherine Hines. Picture supplied

Bendigo Primary Care Centre (BPCC) recently welcomed six new doctors to its team, significantly enhancing its healthcare services.

This expansion will enable BPCC to take on new patients, reduce wait times, and improve the overall patient experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new doctors to BPCC," said CEO Callum Wright.



"The new doctors bring a wide range of expertise, ensuring comprehensive care for the Bendigo community and align perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality healthcare services."

The new doctors include Dr Kirby White, Dr Gaurav Movalia, Dr Catherine Hines, Dr Andrew Chan, Dr Amy Greene and Dr Sarah Case.

As a recognised teaching and training practice, BPCC is dedicated to fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals.

"Our commitment to teaching and training is at the heart of our practice," said Wright.



"By mentoring medical students and training new doctors, we ensure that our community benefits from the latest medical knowledge and practices.



"This not only enhances the quality of care we provide but also strengthens the overall healthcare system in Bendigo.

BPCC's achievements have earned it finalist spots in two categories for this year's Bendigo Business Excellence Awards: the Not-For-Profit Award and the Climate Leader Award.

Not-For-Profit Award

This nomination highlights BPCC's role as the region's largest not-for-profit primary healthcare provider, allowing them to reinvest in training, provide essential care, and collaborate with local healthcare providers.

"Winning this award would recognise the tremendous support from our community and partners," Wright said.

Climate Leader Award

This nomination acknowledges BPCC's commitment to sustainability.



BPCC has installed nearly 100kW of solar panels, reducing carbon emissions by about 70 tonnes annually, and transitioned to energy-efficient systems, saving an additional 10 tonnes of CO2 each year. BPCC's efforts also include repurposing single-use instruments to reduce waste.

"Our initiatives address climate change as a critical health issue and demonstrate our commitment to sustainable practices," Wright said.