Bendigo Primary Care Centre (BPCC) recently welcomed six new doctors to its team, significantly enhancing its healthcare services.
This expansion will enable BPCC to take on new patients, reduce wait times, and improve the overall patient experience.
"We are thrilled to welcome our new doctors to BPCC," said CEO Callum Wright.
"The new doctors bring a wide range of expertise, ensuring comprehensive care for the Bendigo community and align perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality healthcare services."
The new doctors include Dr Kirby White, Dr Gaurav Movalia, Dr Catherine Hines, Dr Andrew Chan, Dr Amy Greene and Dr Sarah Case.
As a recognised teaching and training practice, BPCC is dedicated to fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals.
"Our commitment to teaching and training is at the heart of our practice," said Wright.
"By mentoring medical students and training new doctors, we ensure that our community benefits from the latest medical knowledge and practices.
"This not only enhances the quality of care we provide but also strengthens the overall healthcare system in Bendigo.
BPCC's achievements have earned it finalist spots in two categories for this year's Bendigo Business Excellence Awards: the Not-For-Profit Award and the Climate Leader Award.
Not-For-Profit Award
This nomination highlights BPCC's role as the region's largest not-for-profit primary healthcare provider, allowing them to reinvest in training, provide essential care, and collaborate with local healthcare providers.
"Winning this award would recognise the tremendous support from our community and partners," Wright said.
Climate Leader Award
This nomination acknowledges BPCC's commitment to sustainability.
BPCC has installed nearly 100kW of solar panels, reducing carbon emissions by about 70 tonnes annually, and transitioned to energy-efficient systems, saving an additional 10 tonnes of CO2 each year. BPCC's efforts also include repurposing single-use instruments to reduce waste.
"Our initiatives address climate change as a critical health issue and demonstrate our commitment to sustainable practices," Wright said.
With its strong foundation and dedication to excellence, BPCC continues to provide high-quality, patient-centred healthcare, making a significant impact to the wellbeing of the Bendigo community.
When Sam Cottingham began her career in the tax industry, she had four children and no options for work flexibility.
Now the director and senior plan manager at BBKM Plan Management, Sam has ensured the entirely female team don't experience the same challenge, by prioritising a family friendly and flexible workspace for her staff to facilitate a work/life balance.
This undertaking has been duly recognised, the company being nominated in the Community Minded Award category in this year's Bendigo Business Excellence Awards. Sam is also a finalist for the BBEA's Regional Women's Business Award.
"Being nominated for a Bendigo Business Award is an affirmation of our unwavering commitment to the NDIS community," Sam said.
"It amplifies our message of empowerment and independence, encouraging more participants to seek the quality of service they deserve.
"Moreover, this recognition fuels our passion for innovation and continuous improvement. It inspires us to reach even greater heights in service delivery, ensuring every NDIS participant we facilitate can soar to their full potential."
BBKM Plan Management envisions a world where those living with a disability not only get to live their lives to the fullest, but thrive with individuality and empowerment. The team helps NDIS participants find peace of mind, and communities flourish thanks to meticulous plan management.
"It's more than budgets and regulations, it's about making a difference," Sam said. "When we help our clients thrive, when an individual feels sufficiently supported, when the community benefits from our expects, that's our purpose in action."
BBKM Plan Management has 22 staff members, organised into a collection of small teams that allows them to provide a personalised service to more participants.
Each team is headed by a plan manager and supported by lodgement staff. This method allows them to keep the small business approach, maintaining intense attention to detail, without limiting the growth of the company. An admin team works as a cohesive unit to perform all other tasks.
"We believe everyone's journey is unique, and our mission is to support these journeys with utmost care and precision," Sam said.
"Our approach is personal; we forge close relationships with local organisations and empower women to pursue leadership roles, creating a ripple effect of inspiration and empowerment."