TAFE workers rally at Premier's office over 'unfair' pay, conditions

UPDATED, Wednesday, July 24 1.30pm: A TAFE teacher for 30 years, Ian Grinter wants to leave the industry in a better place than he found it.
The literacy, numeracy and mechanics teacher said staff numbers were not keeping pace with the skill shortages in Victoria.
"Our pay needs to increase to attract more highly skilled people into TAFE teaching," he said at the Australian Education Union's rally in Bendigo on Wednesday, July 24.
Mr Grinter said without skilled teachers there wouldn't be enough skilled workers, which would impact the economy.
"People are paying higher prices for goods and services generally as part of the cost of living crisis, simply because we don't have enough skilled workers," he said.
"The Victorian government could be putting downward pressure on those prices and on people's cost of living by taking the pressure off TAFE teachers."
Although he was nearing retirement, fighting for the future of TAFE was keeping him in the job, he said.
"Within the last 12 months, the reason I haven't walked away is because I'm in a very privileged position as a union rep, where I can help fight for the future of TAFE, the future of our students, the future of our communities," he said.
TAFE workers rallied outside Premier Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office on July 24.
The AEU was calling for increased pay for workers, limits on class sizes and no increase to teaching hours.
The union's deputy vice president Shane Wright said the government's previous offer of a three per cent pay increase, with an extra 0.5 per cent if you taught an extra 40 hours a year, was rejected.
"They're asking you to work harder and longer to get your own pay rise," he told workers.
"We walked out of negotiations and haven't been back since ... we're not taking any nonsense."
A Bendigo TAFE spokesperson previously told The Advertiser the Victorian TAFE Association aimed to work with the union to find a deal which struck "the balance between conditions for teaching staff, student need and affordability".
"The VTA encourages the AEU to return to negotiations," the spokesperson said.
The state government stated it expected the union and Victorian TAFE Association to reach a resolution as soon as possible.
EARLIER: Bendigo TAFE teachers will walk off the job for the second time in two months.
Teachers are campaigning for improved pay and working conditions and would undertake a "stopwork" across Victoria on Wednesday, July 24.
The Australian Education Union has threatened to escalate a 24-hour statewide stopwork on Wednesday, August 21 if its conditions are not met.
AEU Victorian branch president Meredith Peace said TAFE teachers in Victoria were being paid $7742 less than equivalent experienced school teachers.
"This is an indictment on the Allan Labor Government's failure to recognise the value of TAFE teachers and they role they play in our community, especially during a worsening national skills shortage," she said.
Out of 490 TAFE teachers surveyed by the union, 71 per cent considered leaving the join last year.
They cited concerns about unsustainable workloads, high stress, poor TAFE funding and inadequate pay.
Forty per cent of teachers expected no longer work as a TAFE teacher by 2029, with 79 per cent saying there was a shortage of teachers in their department.
A stopwork would mean participating teachers would not run their normal classes.
A Bendigo TAFE spokesperson said the institution would aim to minimise disruptions for students.
"Bendigo TAFE is doing everything we can to support students and reduce the impact of the stop work action, including alternative supervision and learning arrangements where necessary," the spokesperson said.
"Bendigo TAFE recognises the right of a team member to choose whether to participate in protected industrial action and respects the right of staff to express their voice."
Government 'failed' to put an offer forward
TAFE teachers were employed by state government-funded institutions, such as Bendigo TAFE and the William Angliss Institute.
Enterprise agreements were negotiated between the union and the Victorian TAFE Association.
Ms Peace said the union had been at the negotiating table for more than two years.
"We have been ... trying to get a decent pay and conditions deal that addresses our concerns for TAFE, but time and time again, the Allan Labor Government has failed to put an offer on the table," she said.
"Thousands of Victorian school leavers will soon be making serious decisions about their future, with the majority looking to TAFE as their preferred opportunity for further education and employment.
"But TAFE teachers are currently leaving the profession in droves, and those who remain say that they do not have the time, resources and adequate equipment and facilities required to support these students."
A Bendigo TAFE spokesperson said the VTA was "committed to working collaboratively with the AEU to finalise an agreement that strikes the balance between conditions for teaching staff, student need and affordability".
"The VTA encourages the AEU to return to negotiations," the spokesperson said.
Ms Peace said Victorian TAFEs were the lowest funded in the country for nine of the last 10 years.
A spokesperson for the state government said it had "invested more than $4.5 billion in TAFE since 2014".
"We expect the union and the Victorian TAFE Association to continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a resolution as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.
Union members would rally at 19 standalone TAFEs across Victoria on Wednesday, July 24.
TAFE teachers were expected to protest at Premier Jacinta Allan's Bendigo office on Mollison Street, and outside skills and TAFE minister Gayle Tierney's Geelong office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.