Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Updated

TAFE workers rally at Premier's office over 'unfair' pay, conditions

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated July 24 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Education Union rallied at Jacinta Allan's office in Bendigo, calling for better pay and work conditons. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
The Australian Education Union rallied at Jacinta Allan's office in Bendigo, calling for better pay and work conditons. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

UPDATED, Wednesday, July 24 1.30pm: A TAFE teacher for 30 years, Ian Grinter wants to leave the industry in a better place than he found it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.