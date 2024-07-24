How Rod Fyffe stared down calls to cut Bendigo Art Gallery funding

UPDATE, 11.40am: Rod Fyffe OAM stared down calls to cut Bendigo Art Gallery funding in the early 2000s, the group's director Jessica Bridgefoot said.
A group of councillors had challenged funding for the institution, she told his funeral service on July 24.
"This was a precarious place for a cultural institution to be put in," Ms Bridgfoot said.
"It was a situation Rod would not abide and he argued strongly and consistently the importance of the Arts and Culture to a community - the value for young people - he civic pride - and benefits such as health and liveability afforded by a vibrant cultural city."
Decades later, the art gallery is arguably one of the best in Australia, Ms Bridgfoot said.
Cr Fyffe had eclectic tastes and his gifts to the gallery had their own shelf in a collection storeroom, Ms Bridgfoot said.
That included over 200 pieces.
"From formal studio pottery to wildly contemporary sculptural works - he had a great eye and a keen intellect for contemporary art," Ms Bridgfoot said.
EARLIER: A huge crowd is starting to gather at Bendigo Town Hall as the city prepares to farewell former mayor Rod Fyffe.
It is expected to be so big some people will have to stand.
Traffic may be slowed in parts of the city centre because of roadworks.
The media has its own corner of the hall to file stories. Two rows of seats have been set aside at the front for family members and dignitaries.
The Advertiser understands multiple people will speak at the service including former colleagues from Bendigo Senior Secondary College, where he spent decades working, and the City of Greater Bendigo, where he was a councillor for 38 years.
We also understand several family members will speak.
The family chose a town hall funeral service because of what the building had meant to Cr Fyffe.
"He spent a long time with council and he cared a lot about the town hall, and its restoration," son Paul said last week.
Cr Fyffe died on July 12 after a long battle with illness.
