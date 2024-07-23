Bendigo cricket's 6-6-6: BDCA looks at shake-up to traditional structure

The Bendigo District Cricket Association is contemplating a major change to its season structure.
The COVID-affected seasons aside, the recent BDCA competition structure has been nine two-day games, three or four one-day matches and a separate Twenty20 competition played midweek at the QEO and Canterbury Park.
Under a proposal which will officially be put to the league's 10 clubs in the next fortnight, the BDCA board will ask clubs for their thoughts on a revamped structure where two-day games, one-day games and Twenty20 games would all count for points towards one ladder.
The midweek T20 competition would be scrapped and the 10 teams would play six two-day games, six one-day games and six T20 games across the season.
All games would be played on Saturdays and two-day matches would remain the pinnacle of the competition, with the finals series in March to be two-day games.
The points structure is still to be determined, but it would be weighted so that two-day games are worth more points than one-day games and T20 matches.
Clubs would play each other twice for the season in two out of the three formats.
"We've put together a model on the back of a meeting we had with clubs at the end of last year where clubs seemed to be keen to move away from the marquee player T20 concept that we played midweek and play for points on a Saturday instead,'' BDCA president Travis Harling said.
"We went away and did some work on what it would possibly look like and we're about to go back to clubs with that model.
"Some of the feedback we received (last year) was that if you lost your first T20 game you were basically out of the running and clubs then go down the path to playing juniors and there were blowouts.
"The thinking was we're better off to keep all T20 games relevant and play for points.
"The T20 games would possibly be double-headers where teams would play two games in one day.
"All the points would count towards the same ladder and the two-day finals. If we include a one-day grand final it would have to be on a Sunday and T20 grand final would have to be midweek. There is an anti-Sunday cricket mentality, so we could just make it that whichever club performs the best in the one-day games wins that competition and the same with the T20s.
"It will be up to the clubs now to see what they think."
If the proposal is accepted, Harling said the BDCA draw would rotate year-to-year, so that clubs would get the chance to play all their rivals in all formats.
"The proposal is not over the line, but it's something for the clubs to have a look at,'' Harling said.
"We've talked about this type of concept for a while... so it will be interesting to see what happens."
Meanwhile, Harling confirmed the BDCA was also looking at changes to its junior structure in a bid to improve its retention and attraction of underage players.
"Junior numbers have dwindled a little bit over the years and we've talked about how we can improve that,'' he said.
"We could see a few of our age groups moving to midweek games instead of Saturday or Sunday mornings.
"It opens the door for clubs who are struggling for numbers to have some of their better under-12 players double-up and play under-14s and in turn some of the better under-14 players double-up and play under-16s.
"It mightn't work, but it's worth a discussion and we want to make this attractive for parents as well as the players."
