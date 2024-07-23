'A lifetime's worth of achievements': Why Peter Ball could win award

Over the past 30 years the Bendigo Military Museum has had some major milestones.
It's spearheaded the addition of almost a thousand images to Australia's record of World War I. It's acquired the colours of two Bendigo battalions. It's undergone significant restoration works.
Volunteer Peter Ball has been integral to all of it. And now he's being recognised.
The 77-year-old is a finalist for the Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards, nominated for Volunteer of the Year Award for almost 30 years of volunteering with the military museum, helping it become a well-regarded repository of the city's military history.
He lists as achievements his part in the museum's biggest successes, including the acquisition of the colours of the 38th and 67th battalions, and the 2018 redevelopment of the museum.
Current curator Lena Morrison-van Velsen said Mr Ball's work for the museum amounts to a "lifetime's worth of achievements".
"This museum very much would not be here in the form that it is without the work that Peter's put in," she said.
Even from a young age Mr Ball was interested in the military, growing up in a family of servicemen.
"My father was in the army, his twin brother was in the army, another brother was in the army," he said.
"I had cousins in the Second World War who were older than me. Mum had two brothers in the army."
In 1969 he was conscripted into the Australian Army, and volunteered to serve in Vietnam.
Two years after leaving the Australian Army he joined the Bendigo District RSL sub-branch in 1973, but a job in Western Australia pulled him away.
He rejoined in 1983.
Following retirement he became more active with the body, joining the committee in 1996 when discussion began around the use of the Soldiers Memorial Institute.
According to Mr Ball, they had 50 World War II veterans on the roster when the Museum opened in 1998.
"I was the only Vietnam fellow really involved in the museum," he said.
When the museum opened in 1998, he became curator and stayed in the role for around 17 years.
Mr Ball said the 2009 Camera on the Somme exhibition, in partnership with the Bendigo Art Gallery, was one of the most impactful projects he led.
The exhibition emerged by chance when White Hills resident Jean Grinton found a biscuit tin of nearly 1000 photographic negatives taken by her father Jack Grinton during his time serving in World War I.
Mr Ball said it took around 12 months of cataloguing and researching the photographs for the exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
The work included identifying people, examining Jack Grinton's diary and determining the location of the photos.
The exhibition drew in nearly 40,000 attendees before touring four other locations in Australia, including the Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance.
"That was several years' work completely altogether doing that," Mr Ball said.
"People were ringing up everywhere saying 'oh, that's my father in the photo' and I'd go back and double-check.
"That really put the museum here on the map."
Mr Ball had a hand in the acquisition of the colours of two battalions formed in Bendigo.
The colours of the 67th Battalion, a militia unit formed in 1911-12, were obtained in 2007 when the St Paul's Cathedral on Myers Street contacted the museum hoping to pass on the artefact.
Similarly, in partnership with the 38th Battalion Association and Passchendaele Barracks Military Historical Society, the museum obtained the colours of the 38th Battalion from a Forest Street church in 2015.
The 38th Battalion was raised in Bendigo in 1916 and was also the battalion of Jack and Bert Grinton, whose photos formed the Camera on the Somme exhibition.
Because of these works, the museum has become the de facto home of materials related to the 38th Battalion.
Mr Ball also played a major role in the redevelopment of the military museum in 2018.
The $5.1 million project had been a two-year process of revitalisation with support from local, state and federal branches of government as well as the RSL.
It included the recapping of the Hustlers Royal Reserve Mine underneath the building, the removal of a wooden stage, toilets and kitchen, as well as the more visible extension and the removal of the building's grey rendering, restoring it to the original sand-coloured exterior.
"Anything that wasn't original had to come off," Mr Ball said.
Mr Ball was part of the three-person subcommittee formed in 2013 to work on a redevelopment plan with the City of Greater Bendigo.
Once that was accepted the subcommittee and the Bendigo RSL began raising funds, going to local, state and federal governments, as well as the public for money.
While he stood down from museum curator in 2015, Mr Ball was still part of cataloguing the collection during its time at Havilah Road for the two years the works were underway.
Today, he is the coordinator of cataloguing and storing the collection, and managing the museum's library.
He heads 16 volunteers sorting the facility's artefacts.
"There's everything from medals, all their records, pay books, equipment, uniforms, weapons - the whole range," he said.
"Photos by the thousands."
