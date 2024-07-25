Large luxury apartment in central Bendigo

Two balconies, access via a lift or stairs, three bedrooms, an ensuite, a bathroom, and a large open plan kitchen, dining and living area, all in a central part of Bendigo. That's this apartment in a nutshell.
The modern kitchen is equipped with Smeg appliances plus it offers the utility of an island bench with a stone top.
The larger balcony is big enough to think of as a raised courtyard. It is accessed from the main living space, and given the height, there's a pleasing and interesting view available.
The second and third bedrooms each have a built-in robe, and access via glass doors to the second of the two balconies, while the main bedroom also has a walk-through robe to access the aforementioned ensuite.
The family bathroom has a walk-in shower next to the bath tub, and there's also a separate laundry room.
Other details of this home include polished concrete floors, LED lighting, ducted heating and cooling, double glazing, blinds and sun screen awnings.
This apartment has been allocated two secure in-building car parking spaces and personal shuttered storage lockers.
There's also the great location, with supermarkets, grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, many other shops and Bendigo train station all within easy walking distance.
