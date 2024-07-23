Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Word is out - more than 4000 tickets already sold for writers festival

BL
By Ben Loughran
July 24 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Writers Festival curator Cecile Shanahan and Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Writers Festival curator Cecile Shanahan and Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos. Picture by Darren Howe

If you are considering buying tickets to the highly anticipated Bendigo Writers Festival, get in quick.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.