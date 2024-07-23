Word is out - more than 4000 tickets already sold for writers festival

If you are considering buying tickets to the highly anticipated Bendigo Writers Festival, get in quick.
Now in its 12th year, the 2024 festival is shaping to be the most popular yet with around 4500 tickets already having been sold.
Starting on Friday, August 16, and running through until Sunday, August 18, the three-day event will see some of the biggest and best literary minds in Australia converge on the central Victorian region.
Most of the festival's events will take place "within walking distance" from each other on View Street with one-off events being held in Boort, Heathcote and Elmore.
Some of the literary guests gracing the stage for the festival include Annabel Crabb, Kerry O'Brien, Bruce Pascoe, Claire G. Coleman and Professor Clare Wright.
Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos said the festival would be fantastic for the city.
Ms Amos said there was also going to be a DJARRA arts market held in Dudley House during the event.
"We are really happy with ticket sales, in fact some of our sessions sold out as soon as they went on sale," she said.
"It is great to be welcoming so many people from the regions outside of Greater Bendigo into our city.
"(The writers festival) is a great economic impact for our local businesses."
Ms Amos said this year would also have six sessions with Auslan interpretation for deaf or CODA (child of deaf adult) attendees.
She said something which contributed to the size of the festival this year was everyone who was asked to partake said 'yes'.
It then meant more sessions had to be organised across the weekend.
"Everyone has pulled out their contact book, called their favourite literary celebrities and we are really fortunate in that everybody we asked said yes," Ms Amos said.
"We were hoping to have a slightly smaller festival but because everyone said yes on the first ask we have ended up with more sessions that we were originally planning.
"Which is a nice problem to have."
Ms Amos said the opening event with Annabel Crabb was so popular that it had to be moved from The Capital to the Ulumbarra Theatre to allow for more seating.
She also said all events at the festival would be in-person.
