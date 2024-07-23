Bendigo junior swimmers in Victorian squad for national carnival

Nine Bendigo swimmers will compete at the School Sport Australia Championships on the Gold Coast later this week.
Nick Kearns will join Bendigo East's Marley Addlem, Steph Moran, Zarah Reynolds, Azia Fong Sutton, Makayla Soko and Stella McIntosh and Bendigo Hawks' Adele York and Bailey Stone in the Victorian squad for the feature event.
"I can't wait to swim with all my friends at the upcoming swimming competition on the Gold Coast representing Victoria,'' 11-year-old McIntosh said.
"I've been training like crazy and I'm really hoping it'll pay off. I love butterfly so much, but it is exhausting doing set after set of it."
The championships have been used as a stepping stone to international glory by some of Australia's current day stars.
Olympians Elijah Winnington and Zac Stubblety-Cook are multiple winners of the swimmer of the meet award at the School Sport Australia titles.
Kalyee McKeown, Kyle Chalmers, Winnington and Stubblety-Cook still hold multiple records at the championships.
The championships start on Wednesday and conclude on July 31.
