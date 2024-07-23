Was your photo taken at 'Dancing with Dragons' arts festival? | GALLERY

Strathfieldsaye community members and students have showcased their artistic capabilities at the 2024 community arts festival.
The event was held over two days, July 19 and 20, at Strathfieldsaye Primary School with the theme for this year being 'Dancing with Dragons'.
The gala opening night was held on Friday, July 19 and allowed people to see some of the best work put forward by students and adults alike.
Paintings, large-scale models and drawings made up some of the entries of the arts festival.
The festival continued on Saturday, July 20 with handmade market stalls, art sessions, artist in residence displays, music and children's entertainment at the school.
Sarah the Painter held workshops for the children, including demonstrations of how to paint a vase and floral painting.
The event ran from 10am to 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.