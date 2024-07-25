Bendigo Advertiser
Extravagance and formal entertaining in Eaglehawk

By House of the Week
July 25 2024 - 4:30pm
6 BED | 4 BATH | 9 CAR

  • 113 Simpsons Road, Eaglehawk
  • INDICATIVE PRICE: $2,380,000
  • LAND: 6,930 square metres
  • AGENCY: Maher Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Tom Maher 0408 910 497
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Known as The Grange, this regional mansion was built in the early 1980s by the Fitzpatrick family who still have the local timber and hardware store.

