Extravagance and formal entertaining in Eaglehawk

Known as The Grange, this regional mansion was built in the early 1980s by the Fitzpatrick family who still have the local timber and hardware store.
It was sold to the current vendors a couple of decades ago and they appear to have looked after it quite well in that time.
We often use the term lifestyle to describe large rural properties with a lot of features, but it's fair to say none are quite like The Grange.
Among the home's best features are "the size and how well built the home is, and how unique the home is," said agent Tom Maher.
If you see this home in person you'll discover Tom's remarks to be an understatement.
The Grange is a country mansion on a large rectangular block of about 6,930 square metres (1.7 acres) in suburban Eaglehawk, standing out from a collection of very nice but less extravagantly scaled houses.
The main entrance is through double doors with stained glass windows to the front living area, part of which is double height with a lovely chandelier, and there's striking red carpet everywhere including on the stairs to draw your eyes to the upper level as you enter.
If you look around though you find a delightful fireplace and a bar in the corner (plus the home has a cellar) to make it an outstanding space for formal entertaining.
The lower floor also includes a big study (or a seventh bedroom), the main bedroom with a walk-in robe, an ensuite shower and a separated ensuite toilet, and in its own section there's a further large guest room with an ensuite inclusive of a spa bath to provide the sixth bedroom.
There's another toilet near the dedicated laundry, plus a dining room, an open plan kitchen and family area, and a large games or billiards room behind that. Also for entertaining there's a covered outdoor barbecue space off the dining room.
Bedrooms two through to five are upstairs, with bedroom five also having a walk-through robe and an ensuite. There's also a family bathroom, a small balcony over the entrance, a sunroom and a large covered balcony area over the games room.
The grounds are also spectacular. Two lion sculptures guard the fountain at the front, while there's lots of other landscaping, a huge garage and carport, and a gazebo which matches the home.
