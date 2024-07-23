What the flock? Ibises bedevil push to reopen Rosalind Park fernery

Ibises are complicating plans to reopen Rosalind Park's fernery to the public.
The native birds keep hanging out in the area along with hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, according to City of Greater Bendigo council's presentations and assets director Brian Westley.
"In that site we do need to be very cautious," he told a council meeting on Monday, June 23.
Mr Westley was responding to a question from member of the public Kay O'Brien.
The heritage-listed fernery is more than 130 years old but has been closed for several years now.
More ibises are using the fernery and surrounds, Mr Westley said. The council had restrictions on what it could do if native animals decided to use the fernery.
A small but vocal number of ibises were in the fernery's trees on July 23 when the Advertiser visited.
There were not as many as what other parts of Bendigo had witnessed in the past.
The birds had a history of moving onto public property, triggering noise and smell complaints, before being forced out. That included at Lake Neanger in the early 2010s and Lake Weeroona in 2017.
A large colony of them were nesting at the Barnard Street's old Municipal Baths pond until the council knocked down trees and started a major redevelopment in 2023.
Mr Westley said the council was working on potential options for the fernery alongside regulators from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.
"We've recently engaged a consultant to help us develop the Rosalind Park Management Plan," Mr Westley said.
That document could shape how the council managed ibis and flying fox colonies while allowing the public back into the fernery, he said.
The council wants to start getting public feedback on the management plan later in 2024.
It is not the only park feature off limits.
Mr Westley said the poppet head could stay closed until late 2025, after a question from a second member of the public Trent Bice.
"It's fair to say that it won't be a simple fix and I'd imagine it will be closed until at least 2025," Mr Westley said.
The council closed the poppet head in February after finding "significant rust issues" on some of its upper staircases.
It is now in the midst of detailed design works on a fix, Mr Westley said.
