Maryborough police are searching for missing 85-year-old man, William

Police and family are searching for Maryborough man William who has been missing since Sunday, July 21.
The 85-year-old man was last seen at Sebastopol Road in Maryborough at around 6:30pm wearing a red hooded-jumper, black pants and reading glasses.
William has been described as Caucasian with a thin build and grey hair.
There are concerns for his safety and whereabouts as William has dementia is likely confused.
Police have released an image of William in the hope that someone can provide information on his current whereabouts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Maryborough Police Station on 5460 3300.
