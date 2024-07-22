Vehicle flips in Bendigo, emergency crews on scene

A vehicle has flipped in Bendigo and emergency crews are on scene.
It is not yet clear what caused the crash.
Police are on scene and paramedics are assessing at least one person.
Firefighters are also on scene.
The incident is unfolding in California Gully, at Turner Street, off of Upper California Gully Road.
Emergency crews have blocked the residential street as they continue their work.
More to come.
