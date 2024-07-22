Maryborough's bid to join MCDFNL denied, Bendigo league still an option

No option is off the table for Maryborough Football Netball Club, including remaining in the Bendigo FNL, according to club president Scott Quinlan.
The club's future remains up in the air after Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League president Kathie Teasdale confirmed the Magpies' application to join the MCDFNL in 2025 was rejected last week.
Teasdale said it wasn't a unanimous vote by the league's 13 clubs to reject the application.
Quinlan said Maryborough FNC had not received any "official correspondence" from the MCDFNL about their application.
"We've had no official correspondence from the MCDFNL at all. We've had a couple of phone calls and a couple of meetings, but nothing as yet, no,'' Quinlan said.
"We have a board meeting on Tuesday night and we still have a lot of irons in the fire. I think a lot more will come to light in the next seven-to-10 days on what it looks like next year for us."
Teasdale said she'd spoken on the phone to Quinlan and that the MCDFNL was in the process of making an official reply to the club.
Quinlan said the Magpies would continue to look at multiple options and that staying in the BFNL was not off the table.
"I'll keep all options open,'' Quinlan said.
"I'd be lying if I said we weren't in heavy talks with the BFNL to continue in 2025.
"(The BFNL's) Carol (McKinstry) and Cameron (Tomlins) have been unbelievably supportive.
"They're really encouraging us to stay put, but were respectful enough for us to explore other options, which we have to do."
Merging with a MCDFNL club, making an official application to join another league or closing the club's doors are among other options for the Magpies.
Maryborough hasn't won a game in the BFNL since round two of the 2021 season and its playing stocks have been ravaged this year.
The Pies been forced to forfeit reserve-grade matches and for some senior matches they've had to borrow players from opposition clubs to ensure games could go ahead.
The club's average losing margin through 12 games this year is 167 points.
