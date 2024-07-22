This central Vic sheep just sold for $25,000. Here's why

A central Victorian ram has sold for $25,000, eclipsing all others at Bendigo's annual Australian Sheep & Wool Show sale.
Prairie's Terrick West Poll Merino stud sold lot 13 - the champion March-shorn all purpose ram - on Sunday.
"We knew we had a couple of good rams here but we weren't expecting to go as well as they did," stud principal Ross McGauchie said.
"We were lucky to have a couple of people on both rams, and they have done so incredibly well."
The ram is going to Overland Stud, Bogan Gate, NSW.
Mr McGauchie said the stud's principal, Tony Magill, was at the ASWS, but bought the ram over AuctionsPlus.
The ram made $25,000, with seven animals selling for $10,000 or more.
The sale realised a 78 percent clearance, with 81 of the 102 rams on offer sold, for an average of $4642.
The 14-month old ram was by TW 0.81, out of 013219 WP 93.
He had a 16.5 micron fleece, a standard deviation (SD) of 2.4, co-efficient of variation (CV) of 14.3 and comfort factor of 99.8.
The ram's fleece curvature was 56.9 and it had a spinning factor of 15.3.
Earlier, the ram took out the champion March-shorn all purpose Merino class at the show, and third for the best carcase.
"We are trying to breed all our rams with that in mind - it's important to us to put carcase on our rams, as well as the best quality wool," he said.
"He is a very good example of what we dream about."
The ram was structurally perfect and had a very square, "meaty, deep body".
"He is a quite a good bodied ram and has a magnificent, crimpy wool on him."
Overland was seeking similar characteristics to those being pursued by Terrick West, Mr McGauchie said.
"That ram suits the aims of what they are trying to build and what we are trying to build, " Mr McGauchie said.
Mr Magill said it was Overland's first purchase of a Terrick West ram.
Mr Magill said he had commitments at home, so was unable to stay for the sale.
"He had good bone and really, soft, long, rich white wool on him - he was just good on his feet, he had good bone and stood correctly," Mr Magill said.
"He will just help create, even more so, that dual purpose or all-purpose type Merino in our flock."
Mr Magill said the ram had "good freedom of skin - he is just a good, all-purpose sheep I suppose".
He said if the ram bred on true-to-type, "he's worth every penny".
The ram would go into selected ewes, this spring, and again in autumn.
"He will probably get 120-130 ewes and I'll probably join him both times," he said.
"I do like the eveneness of the rams, you look at what they had there and the wools are a very consistent type," he said.
"That gives you confidence it might breed on."
The rams came from studs across NSW, Victoria, WA and Tasmania, with buyers from most states, apart from Queensland, represented.
Elders selling agent Ross Milne said he was really pleased with the result of the sale.
"It's probably defied our expectations really... sale top of $25,000 for a Terrick West ram and we averaged $4642, which is probably one of the better averages we've had in quite some time at this sale," he said.
Mr Milne said the sale had seen strong interest, off the back of a good show.
"The quality of sheep were very, very good and it was probably reflected in terms of the result.
"Today we had good stud inquiry, good commercial inquiry and a fair bit of confidence, which is good for the industry at the moment and where we're at.
"Particularly with where we're at with the wool market at the moment and some of the season is a little bit tight in Victoria... I think it's a very good result really."
Nutrien agent Peter Godbolt said the sale was strong in the top end of stud-type rams and the commercial rams also sold very well.
"A lot of repeat clients coming and buying rams here today but also some new faces around as well so I thought it was a very strong result," he said.
"With the current market we're in at the moment, we all know it's not booming though it's on the rise... they're looking for quality and they're willing to pay for the quality whereas over the last few years they've just needed numbers and they've been willing to buy rams.
"But today I think they looked for quality and rams right in that medium to finer micron type."
