Sam Makrill misses top sheep shearer crown by hair's breadth

A central Victorian shearer is through to national championships after being pipped at the post for the crown at Bendigo's Victorian Open Shearing final.
Naneella's Sam Makrill was just two points behind the top two competitors and would now go through to nationals, Sports Shear Australia Victorian chair Paul McCormick said after the weekend's event.
"I would say Victoria has a very good team, there," he said.
Nhill's Josh Bone beat Dookie shearer Paul Robertson at the post by just 0.15 of a point.
Mr Bone said it wasn't the "greatest shear, or pen full of sheep" he'd had, but "I got over the line.
"Paul is shearing really, really well this year."
It's the second time around for Mr Bone, and sister Kirsty, who also won the Open Shearing and Wool Handling titles at Bendigo last year.
He said he was pleased Mr Robertson was now part of the team for Katanning, WA, which also included the number two Australian wool handler and two-time Victorian champion.
"We are taking a good team," he said
"I just concentrated on my job, out the back, to make sure I was cleaner, because that is my strong point and you play to your strengths."
He said "a lot of hard work" had gone into winning the trophy, three years in a row.
There was no real "hard practicing" for the championship, rather consistently working - "just to be on the board, to have a sheep and a handpiece in your hand."
It had been a harder season, with late rain, which meant the ewes were "underdone, with lambs on them.
"They are not combing as good, because the lambs have taken more of a toll on the ewe, so everyone has done it tough," he said.
"But things are looking alright at the moment, it'll come good."
He said while he was pleased to take the trophy for the third year in a row, "each win is just as important as the last one".
"I love the sport - we go to work, Monday to Friday, where we are perfecting our art and skills for the weekend, at a show.
"It's a passion, it's a sport and there is a real love and drive for the industry, promoting how sheep can - and should - be shorn.
"The old label was 'you're a dirty shearer' and that's not the case."
Mr Bone said he got to number three position, at last year's championships at the Jamestown, SA Show last year.
"My hopes are really high," he said
"Anything can happen on the day, it's a matter of getting it right and having it all go your way, on the day.
"I am aiming high, I am aiming really high."
Mr Robertson said he was more than happy to come second to Mr Bone.
"He's a fantastic shearer," Mr Robertson said.
He was also pleased, as it saw him picked as part of the three-person team for the national championships, in Katanning, WA, in late October.
"It's my first time in the Victorian team - that's my achievement, a win would have capped it off, but there's always next year," he said.
Mr Robertson said he believed he didn't make the top spot, because his finishing "out the back" was not as good as that of Mr Bone.
"I can't quite get the same finish he achieves - yet," he said.
Mr Bone's sister Kirsty took out the Open Wool Handling title by 0.16 of a point, ahead of Marlene Whittle, Coleraine, on 77.1.
The Open Blade Shearing competition was won by Daniel Rogers, ahead of Mal Griffiths.
