Improved services? A festival? Have your say on the future of this suburb

Residents, businesses and community groups will share their thoughts on how to "celebrate and strengthen" Golden Square.
The Activating Golden Square initiative is running this July, aiming to connect the suburb and develop new projects.
The initiative was formed by the Golden Square Action Group, in collaboration with Make a Change.
Make a Change founder Karen Corr said it would be an example of what communities could achieve when they worked together.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for residents of Golden Square to come together, share their stories, and envision a brighter future for our suburb," she said.
"By participating, you contribute to creating a more connected, vibrant and resilient community. Your voice matters and we want to hear from as many people as possible."
Golden Square Action Group's Mark Pirie said he was excited to see the project come to life.
"It's a chance to celebrate what makes Golden Square special and to collaborate on new ideas that can enhance our community," he said.
"I hope the gathering will spark innovative projects and strengthen the bonds between residents and local organisations."
Activate Golden Square is partly funded by the City of Greater Bendigo and supported by the Golden Square Pool, Golden Square Primary School, Golden Square Football Netball Club, Golden Square Bowling and Croquet Club, and the Golden Square Hotel.
Long-term goals included improving amenities and services, and gauging interest on a potential Golden Square festival.
A public meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 24 from 5.30pm to 7pm at the Golden Square Hotel.
To RSVP visit events.humanitix.com/golden-square. A survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/golden-square.
