Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Improved services? A festival? Have your say on the future of this suburb

July 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square Pool was saved by the Golden Square community 12 years ago. Picture by Noni Hyett
Golden Square Pool was saved by the Golden Square community 12 years ago. Picture by Noni Hyett

Residents, businesses and community groups will share their thoughts on how to "celebrate and strengthen" Golden Square.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.