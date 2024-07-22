Helmet crackdown as e-scooter hiring permanently legalised

Share hire e-scooters will be permanently legalised across Victoria from October, the state government has announced amid a Bendigo trial.
It has deemed a two-year trial in areas like Ballarat and metropolitan Melbourne a success, and has promised new rules and tougher laws.
The City of Greater Bendigo has been operating a 12-month trial since May this year, led by hire company Beam.
A spokesperson said the city "welcomes the new e-scooter rules and the tougher penalties to improve e-scooter safety, enforced by the police".
"These changes do not affect Beam's 12-month trial in Bendigo. The trial is in its third month and is going well," the spokesperson said.
Fines would increase for riders caught riding on the footpath, not wearing a helmet, drinking alcohol while riding and riding under the age of 16.
New offences with significant fines would be introduced for riding as a passenger and not wearing a helmet as a passenger.
The state government would work with councils and operators to introduce more technology, such as footpath detection.
The Bendigo Advertiser was not aware of any major incident involving hired scooters, however Bendigo Highway Patrol officers were collecting data as part of the trial.
Bendigo's purple Beam scooters had technology allowing the operator to "automatically control the speed of e-scooters within certain areas, block rider access to other areas such as high foot-traffic or pedestrian-only streets, and detect and correct rider behaviour".
The vehicles were not permitted to be ridden at more than 20km/h, and could only go on roads with a maximum speed limit of 60km/h.
Share hire e-scooters would only be legal in council areas that had an agreement with an operator, the state government said.
"E-scooters are here to stay - they've proven popular among commuters, especially shift workers, providing an additional option to travel home safely," public and active transport minister Gabrielle Williams said.
"We know there have been safety concerns, and that's why we have thoroughly assessed their use and are introducing some of the toughest new laws in the country to make e-scooters safer."
