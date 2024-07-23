Dragons skipper Tardrew puts up video game numbers against Magpies again

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key stats from round 13 of the BFNL, according to Premier Data.
Sandhurst captain Lachlan Tardrew now holds the top two highest disposals games since Premier Data began analysing the BFNL back in 2022.
In round four this year Tardrew had a record 57 touches against Maryborough.
Against the same opposition on Saturday, he fell just short of that mark, amassing 55, still one touch ahead of the next best, Castlemaine's John Watson who had 54 against South Bendigo in round nine, 2023.
Along with his 55 disposals, Tardrew collected 12 clearances, seven inside 50s, three goals and 268 ranking points.
The team stats were dominant in the favour of the Dragons with the most amazing stat being inside 50 marks which the Dragons had 55 from 87 entries.
Fergus Greene had 16 of those inside 50 marks and had he kicked straight (Greene kicked 6.9) the star full-forward could have had a monster afternoon.
Fourteen Dragons players cracked the ranking points ton.
One of the more impressive was third gamer and Bendigo Pioneer Oliver Morris.
Morris amassed 28 disposals, eight effective tackles, five clearances, two goals and 173 ranking points.
Magpies co-coach Coby Perry came oh so close to joining Tardrew in the BFNL's '50 club'.
Perry had 49 disposals, seven clearances, 12 rebound 50s and 190 ranking points.
Youngster Kaian Constable can hold his head high again accumulating 29 disposals and seven clearances.
When you're searching for your biggest win in a decade you look towards your leaders to guide you home.
Castlemaine finally got the scalp they and coach Michael Hartley had so desperately wanted sneaking home by two points against Eaglehawk in a slogfest at Camp Reserve.
Numerous times this season the Magpies have been in games against top five sides for three quarters before dropping away late.
Down by four points at three-quarter-time it was Hartley and his captain Bailey Henderson who ensured there would be no repeat of those last quarter fade-outs.
Swung into the ruck in the second half Hartley's presence helped turn the tide.
In the final stanza he had six disposals, five effective tackles and 24 hit-outs.
Best-on-ground Henderson was even more influential with 11 disposals, six clearances and the game winning goal.
It was a day where goals were as hard to come by as they've been all season.
Eight goals in 120 minutes of footy highlighted how tough the conditions were.
It was perhaps a game the Hawks should have never lost winning contested possession by eight, uncontested possession by 16, intercept marks by eight, inside 50s by seven, clearances by five and centre clearances 9-0.
But as Hartley told the Bendigo Advertiser following the game "our focus was to bring the game in tight and make it physical."
This was reflected in the pressure statistics.
The Magpies had 67-51 tackles and 51-35 pressure acts plus won ground balls 96-94.
Zavier Murley continued his fine form and was the Magpies next best after Hartley and Henderson gathering 19 disposals, five effective tackles and five clearances.
The Hawks Thompson boys Ben (24 disposals and nine clearances) and Jack (27 disposals and six clearances) were among the Hawks best.
Marcus Angove was impressive with 20 touches and six clearances while Clayton Holmes had 23 disposals and five intercept marks.
Gisborne coach Rob Waters described it as his side's best four-quarter performance of the season.
The stats back that up with the Bulldogs controlling the game in its entirety.
They controlled it on the inside with 206-133 contested possessions and the outside with 232-133 uncontested possessions.
The usually solid from clearance Bloods were also taught a lesson in the area 57-36.
With an inside-50 count of 67-27, Harry Luxmoore was able to profit with seven goals from his 22 disposals.
The next best in terms of goals were from the ever-impressive Dylan Johnstone and Ryan Bourke.
While Flynn Lakey's inside work made him the most influential player on the ground, with 43 disposals and eight clearances, Johnstone was arguably the game's most damaging player.
Johnstone amassed 32 disposals and kicked four goals, while Bourke nailed four from his 18 touches.
Macklan Lord was solid with 25 touches and three clearances, while Brad Bernacki dominated around the footy, having 13 clearances, eight inside 50s, 33 possessions and a game-high 174 ranking points.
Bloods co-coach Isaiah Miller was his side's best player, gathering 26 disposals, seven effective tackles, nine clearances and four inside 50s.
Tom Toma made a sensational return for Golden Square.
Playing his first game in the BFNL this year, the Bulldogs' premiership star had the ball on a string against the Roos.
The Essendon VFL midfielder had 26 kicks, 21 handballs, 10 marks and kicked 2.1.
He led a Square midfield that tore the Roos apart.
In total, the Dogs had 475 possessions to the Roos' 279. Ricky Monti (39 possessions), Brodie James (39), Harrison Kelly (34), Jack Threlfall (30), Macey Eaton (29) and Jordan Rosengren (28) had a day out for the Dogs.
Ruckman Kai Daniels continues to develop nicely in the ruck. Daniels had 23 possessions, four marks, eight clearances and one goal.
Luke Ellings was once again the Flat's best on the stats sheet, collecting 33 possessions
Josh Halsall (26), Kyle Symons (22), Campbell Smith (20) and Angus Grant (20) battled hard for the Roos, who were without leading midfielder Ethan Roberts.
Square had 78 inside 50s to the Roos 34, won the clearance battle 64-44 and were plus 80 in total ground balls (154-74).
RANKING POINTS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 268
Tom Toma (GS) 231
Coby Perry (Mb) 190
Ricky Monti (GS) 189
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 174
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 174
Brodie James (GS) 174
Oliver Morris (Sh) 173
Fergus Greene (Sh) 171
Kai Daniels (GS) 156
DISPOSALS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 55
Coby Perry (Mb) 49
Tom Toma (GS) 47
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 43
Alex Brown (Mb) 41
Brodie James (GS) 39
Ricky Monti (GS) 39
Harrison Kelly (GS) 34
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 33
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 33
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 26
Ricky Monti (GS) 24
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 22
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 21
Macey Eaton (GS) 21
Brody Haddow (SB) 21
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 20
Ben Thompson (Eh) 19
Billy Evans (Eh) 19
Brodie James (GS) 19
MARKS
Fergus Greene (Sh) 16
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 12
Caleb Connick (Sh) 11
Josh Halsall (KF) 11
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 10
Tom Toma (GS) 10
Kaian Constable (Mb) 9
Harry Luxmoore (Gis) 9
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 8
Isaac Ruff (Sh) 8
CLEARANCES
Macey Eaton (GS) 14
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 13
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 12
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 10
Ben Thompson (Eh) 9
Luke Ellings (KF) 9
Isaiah Miller (SB) 9
Ollie Hannaford (Sh) 8
Braidon Blake (Gis) 8
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 8
INSIDE 50s
Tom Toma (GS) 15
Caleb Connick (Sh) 9
Oscar Perez (Sh) 8
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 8
Lachlan Humphrey (GS) 8
Michael Hartley (Cm) 7
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 7
Shane Clough (Gis) 7
Zac Wescott (GS) 7
Joel Swatton (Mb) 6
TACKLES
Seb Collins (Mb) 13
Oliver Morris (Sh) 10
Brody Haddow (SB) 10
Michael Hartley (Cm) 9
Kyle Symons (Sh) 9
Lachlan Dalziel (KF) 9
Isaiah Miller (SB) 9
Zavier Murley (Cm) 8
Joel Mullen (Eh) 8
Jackson Cardillo (Gis) 8
GOAL INVOLVEMENTS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 12
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 12
Fergus Greene (Sh) 11
Oliver Morris (Sh) 11
Harry Luxmoore (Gis) 11
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 9
Dylan Johnstone (Gis) 9
Pat McKenna (Gis) 9
Oscar Perez (Sh) 8
Jack Scanlon (Gis) 8
HIT OUTS
Seb Collins (Mb) 57
Brayden Frost (Eh) 48
Michael Hartley (Cm) 43
Kai Daniels (GS) 35
Toby Roberts (KF) 35
Riley Walsh (SB) 26
Braidon Blake (Gis) 25
Tanner Rayner (GS) 22
Jack Scanlon (Gis) 21
Wilson Butler (Sh) 17
SPOILS
Angus Grant (KF) 8
Daniel Stagg (KF) 8
Aidan Medlyn (Mb) 6
Blake Poyser (SB) 6
Jack Reaper (Gis) 5
Corey Ash (KF) 5
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 4
Lachlan Wright (Sh) 3
Jake Normington (Gis) 3
Dylan Hird (GS) 3
ONE PERCENTERS
Aidan Medlyn (Mb) 11
Daniel Stagg (KF) 11
Angus Grant (KF) 9
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 7
Blake Poyser (SB) 7
Ben McConachy (Cm) 6
Robert Castiglia (Mb) 6
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 6
Lachlan Wright (Sh) 6
Jake Normington (Gis) 6
