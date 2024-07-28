Welcome to the 'notorious' area where battles rage over homes on farmland

Bendigo's council has relented and allowed people to build a home in an area that has become "notorious" for houses rising on farmland.
It marks the sixth time in four years councillors have weighed in on properties within a two kilometre stretch f paddocks and homes in a community of little over 1000 people in the Bendigo-Maldon Road area.
This time, the council has signed off on plans for a five bedroom home and small sheep operation on 7.6 hectares of land.
It came despite city officers urging councillors to reject the idea over concerns about farmland fragmentations and questions about whether running sheep on such a small site would be a "genuine agricultural use".
Council officers came out in opposition to these Lockwood South properties over the last four years:
They had warned that areas zoned for farming had been under increasing pressure as people tried to subdivide and build homes "for rural lifestyle opportunities rather than for farming purposes".
Cr Jen Alden went in to bat for the people dreaming of living on site, arguing it was unreasonable to hope that the land would eventually be swallowed up into larger, more traditional farming enterprises.
She said it typified the need to overhaul the council's approach to small scale farming operations.
"There's a need to review the attitude to small-scale farming enterprises as not being 'genuine agricultural activities', in my opinion," Cr Alden said.
Cr Vaughan Williams said the people hoping to build a home planned to improve the land, including using a form of "regenerative grazing" that would make the soil better.
Not all people wanting to build nearby have got the greenlight, and Cr Alden said the area had become "notorious" for subdivisions and houses on land zoned for farming.
Neighbours to the immediate south failed in 2022 to get permission for a four bedroom home and carport, while pony farmers last month lost their bid for a four bedroom home two paddocks away.
In both cases, a majority of councillors decided homes would not support genuinely viable farms.
"We need to be convinced that the agricultural purpose proposed is a serious one, and that a dwelling is seriously needed for that purpose," Cr David Fagg said during debate on the June, 2024 case.
The council also fought in 2021 to stop people slicing a block of land in two at 15 Panorama Road, saying it would not support agricultural production, among other reasons.
It failed, with planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal ruling there was room for discretion given the land was clustered among a number of properties people were using for rural living instead of farming.
