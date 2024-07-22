Pitson goal not enough to keep Bendigo City's promotion hopes alive

Mathematically, Bendigo City FC's State League Five promotion hopes are still alive.
Realistically, it's not going to happen and the remainder of this season is a chance to build some momentum for 2025.
That's the situation for Bendigo City after its senior squad lost 3-1 to Deakin University at the weekend.
The result left Bendigo City 14 points out of the promotion zone with six games remaining.
For coach Greg Thomas, Saturday's game was another frustrating loss in a contest where his side played well enough to at least get a point.
"We conceded a soft goal in the first five minutes and then we got a deserved equaliser about halfway through the first half,'' Thomas said.
"We had a couple of other good chances to score in the first-half, but we didn't put them away.
"In the second-half we conceded two goals from two absolutely horrendous referee decisions. There's nothing we can do about that, it's just football and you have to deal with it.
"Those (decisions) seem to be going against us at the moment. We've got to deal with it and we can't use it as an excuse."
In-form midfielder Sam Pitson scored Bendigo City's goal, while winger Lewis Merriman and defenders Kayle Thompson and Lachlan Kelly were their best players.
Thomas admitted it was time to plan for 2025.
"It's going to be pretty difficult now to get promotion, so we'll start building towards next year,'' Thomas said.
"We want to finish this season as strongly as we can. We still have five home games left and we want to win all five of those games.
"We'll look to keep bringing in some young boys to give them some experience in the seniors at the backend of the season.
"Even some of our younger under-16s that have come up and got the job done in the reserves, we might look at giving them a few minutes here and there."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo City junior teams had a mixed weekend of matches.
The under-14s went down 2-0 to Murray United, the under-15s lost 2-0 to St Albans, the under-16s suffered a 3-2 loss to Brimbank, while the best result of the weekend came from the under-18s who held second-placed Brimbank to a 2-2 draw.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.