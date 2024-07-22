Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Strathfieldsaye's multi-million dollar hub opens as population grows

July 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local politicians with users of the upgraded Strathfieldsaye Community Hub. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Local politicians with users of the upgraded Strathfieldsaye Community Hub. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Strathfieldsaye's $3 million community hub has officially opened, aiming to support increased participation in a broad range of activities in the growing suburb.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.