Strathfieldsaye's multi-million dollar hub opens as population grows

Strathfieldsaye's $3 million community hub has officially opened, aiming to support increased participation in a broad range of activities in the growing suburb.
Stage two works of Club Court hub will serve the Strathfieldsaye Bowls Club, the 1st Strathfieldsaye Scout Group, Colts United Football Club and Sedgwick Cricket Club, which will all have access to the space.
With Strathfieldsaye's population set to reach more than 11,000 in the next seven years, City of Greater Bendigo healthy communities and environment director Stacy Williams welcomed the extensions to the hub.
"The refurbishment works focused on providing facilities suitable for female sporting participants and modernising the building to meet today's standards and provide better connections to the wider precinct," Ms Williams said.
"Strathfieldsaye now boasts a multi-purpose, inclusive and accessible hub that caters for a range of community functions and activities and the amenities required to support increased participation and access for all."
Works included an extension to the building, refurbishment of social function spaces, new kitchen and canteen facilities, meeting, storage and office areas and new toilet facilities.
Stage one, completed in 2022, resulted in new female-friendly facilities at the precinct completed with more than $1 million from the city, a $100,000 grant from Sport and Recreation Victoria and contributions from Sedgwick Cricket Club and Colts United Football Club.
Stage two was funded by the city with $250,000 from a state government grant given to the Strathfieldsaye Scouts group.
The final stage was yet to be budgeted, the city said.
The city will submit a "prioritised implementation plan" as part of the council's 2024/2025 budget discussions.
Proposed works include a renewal of the existing lawn bowls and cricket club building, an accessible toilet, pedestrian paths, carpark improvements and landscaping.
"The city is still working to finalise stage three of the project which is all about improving the broader precinct," Ms Williams said.
"The final stage will include improvements to car parking, landscaping, pedestrian accessibility and additional sporting infrastructure so the space can be accessed and enjoyed by everyone in the community for a range of uses.
"While the final stage as a whole is unfunded and will be subject to future budget approvals, funding has been provided in the current financial year for the design of additional external sporting infrastructure.
The hub is also used by the Emu Creek Cricket Club, the Strathfieldsaye Tennis Club and the Strathfieldsaye Dodgers baseball club.
The city is expected to offer the Scout group a nine-year lease at the site, with an option for a further nine years.
The upgraded hub opened as the city started work on the suburb's new town square, which would transform the grassy area at the corner of Apsley Lane and Wellesley Street into a commercial centre.
The population of Strathfieldsaye was estimated to be more than 7000 in 2023, with a growth of more than 2.4 per cent from 2022.
It's population is expected to increase to 11,200 people by 2031.
