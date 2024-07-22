Drivers would bellow 'hello worker!' at Fyffe: councillors share memories

Rod Fyffe OAM would walk home waving both hands at passing cars, as drivers bellowed his trademark saying "hello, worker!" back to him.
Cr Margaret O'Rourke shared the memory as councillors paid tribute to their colleague ahead of his funeral.
She was among those using a meeting at town hall to pay homage to the long serving councillor and mayor, who died on July 12 aged 75.
"Rod had the ability to make you feel you were the only person in the room ... no matter the occasion or meeting," Cr O'Rourke said.
He had a talent for listening to all sides of an argument, Cr O'Rourke said, "whether that be a city planner's expertise and recommendation, or an objector with much on the line".
Cr Jen Alden shared a poem about Cr Fyffe, while Cr Greg Penna shared his first meeting with the councillor while renovating a bathroom.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf shared how Cr Fyffe would schedule meetings at his "office", High Street's Indulge cafe, with councillors getting a power of work done as drinks and food kept coming.
Cr Fyffe's all time coffee record stood at 25 in one day, Cr O'Rourke said.
Cr Metcalf said the most important advice Cr Fyffe gave her on becoming mayor was to make sure she got out into the community.
"He'd say you would go to 'all the big events' as mayor but that it was the little events, 'they are by the community that voted you in, and they're the community that want to see you'," Cr Metcalf said.
She said Cr Fyffe would deliberately shop out in Maiden Gully, suburbs away from his Golden Square home, to make sure ratepayers could run into him and raise issues.
"I'm not sure he bought that much while he was out there," Cr Metcalf said.
Cr Vaughan Williams worked with Cr Fyffe over four years and said regardless of any disagreements with fellow councillors.
"His commitment to Bendigo was driven solely by a desire to better his community, and support the people he loved and represented," Cr Williams said.
Cr Matthew Evans said the pair had very different politics, "but there will always be the highest levels of respect for an incredibly decent man".
Cr July Sloan said she learnt so much from Cr Fyffe's wisdom, humility and care for others.
"Thank-you for everything, Rod, you will be missed," she said.
Cr Fyffe served on Bendigo's council for 38 years, including four as mayor. He also spend decades teaching at Bendigo Senior Secondary College, volunteering at the Golden Square Football Netball Club and serving civic institutions' committees.
A public funeral service is slated for Wednesday, July 24 at Bendigo Town Hall.
In honour of Cr Fyffe, the Bendigo Advertiser is providing the community a space to leave a message, tribute, or memory.
See the messages below:
Leave your tribute here:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.