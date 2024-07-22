National sheep show delivers $6m boost for central Victoria economy

Close to 27,000 people passed through the Australian Sheep and Wool Show gates in Bendigo at the weekend, injecting an estimated $6 million into central Victoria's economy.
The annual winter show featured about 2000 sheep from 400 studs across every Australian state.
Australian Sheep Breeders Association chief executive Margot Falconer said the three-day event was made possible due to the dedication of some 400-odd volunteers from across the country.
"The show is successful because the executive committee and the sheep show staff do everything we can for exhibitors to create a happy show environment for everyone," Mrs Falconer said.
"We try to make it easy for people to come to our show."
The overall crowd was 500 people down on the 2023 event, with organisers pointing to inclement weather as a reason why some people may have chosen to stay at home.
"Attendance was down by less than five per cent," Mrs Falconer said.
"On Friday, we had rain and sleet and Saturday we had gale-force winds that had destroyed half of the marquees by 7am on that morning.
"A lot of exhibitors who had bought their own marquees had them blown 100 metres away."
Individual sheep numbers were up by 200 rams and ewes in the interbreed shed, while the show also featured close to 1000 Merinos in the main pavilion and show shed.
Next year will mark 25 years since the show moved from Melbourne to Bendigo, and Mrs Falconer said plans were underway to celebrate the milestone.
Only three years ago, the show was cancelled the evening before gates were expected to open due to a coronavirus lockdown imposed by the state government.
"We lost nearly $400,000, we had spent all the money - the marquees were up, the food was sorted and we had no way of recouping the costs," Mrs Falconer said.
The last-minute cancellation led Regional Development Victoria to commission an eight-month forensic analysis of the ASWS by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The review found the event generated about $6 million for the central Victorian economy, including places like Elmore and Kyneton where people usually booked accommodation after places filled up at Bendigo.
The review ultimately led the state government to award funding to the ASBA to future-proof the event.
"The sheep breeders of Australia were also awesome in giving us their support; they bought life memberships, and gave us donations and so on," Mrs Falconer said.
"We didn't know if we were going to have a good show this year because it is tough out there, but the sheep breeders have had the most amazing time and the site holders who came, most of them had a very successful trading.
"We all keep saying we want rain, we just didn't want it over the show!"
