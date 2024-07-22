Tooth ache solution: uni to take a bite out of regional dentist shortage

Struggling to find a dentist in a rural location? La Trobe Bendigo may have part of the solution.
Nearly 80 per cent of the university's 2024 dentistry cohort are students from a regional postcode - a stark contrast from just 13 per cent five years earlier.
The reason for a jump in regional students taking up dentistry and oral health courses, according to the university, is the addition of a regional pathway four years ago.
It's a trend La Trobe hope will ultimately fill dentist vacancies in rural and regional Australia as it spends $21 million redeveloping their dentistry labs in Bendigo.
Pro-vice chancellor and dean of the La Trobe Rural Health School Professor Jane Mills said the strategy was in keeping with the university's aim to provide a rural and regional workforce.
"By recruiting students of rural origin we're giving ourselves a much better chance of our graduates going on to employment in a rural area," she said.
Associate Professor Santosh Kumar Tadakamadla, dentistry and oral health discipline lead at La Trobe, said it was "critical" to fill shortages in regional areas, including in Victoria.
He cited clinics in Maryborough and Nhill that needed more dental practitioners, while a clinic in Mildura can't find a clinical educator.
"There are some communities which are very remote and the nearest dentist they would have, probably, is after a five-hour drive," he said.
"They would only go and see a dental practitioner when there is an emergency or when there is a need."
Meanwhile, problems can escalate to surgery if a person doesn't get dental checks, he said.
"We end up seeing many children as young as three years, four years old ending up in surgeries, having their teeth pulled out in general anaesthesia just because they haven't had the opportunity to see a dentist or an oral health practitioner in time," he said.
Australia's National Oral Health Plan says adults and children in regional and remote areas have greater levels of untreated decay and tooth loss than their metropolitan counterparts, partly due to fewer dental practitioners in these areas.
Fourth-year dental science student Cristiana Deocampo said she had seen first-hand the impacts of the practitioner shortage.
"Oftentimes we're seeing patients present in the final stages of disease," she said.
"At those points in time, we're looking at a lot more invasive treatments that are required rather than the preventative approach."
In response to the increased demand and growing workforce pressures, La Trobe is spending $21 million to redevelop their dentistry labs.
The new dentistry and oral health pre-clinical teaching facilities will be relocated from the Flora Hill campus to the Rural Health School's clinical teaching building on Arnold Street.
Students will be working in the transformed space, adjacent to Bendigo Health, from mid next year.
Professor Mills said the new dentistry and oral health facility would boast 80 simulation units and 16 dental chairs.
In addition, La Trobe is investing in advanced radiology and digital denture-making equipment.
"This redevelopment will bring the dentistry and oral health teaching facilities and lab spaces in line with contemporary clinical environments and provide students with an immersive and realistic experience where they will acquire job-ready skills and increased employability," Professor Mills said.
"This is an exciting redevelopment that is part of the university's $190 million investment across all of our campuses to improve the quality and capacity of our health education facilities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.