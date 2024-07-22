Ibises crowned League One champions, gutsy Scorpions score crucial point

Tatura officially secured the CV League One Men's championship with three rounds to spare.
The Ibises' 13-1 demolition of Shepparton, combined with Eaglehawk's 1-1 draw with Shepparton United, ensured Tatura couldn't lose top spot on the table.
With 11 wins from 11 games, the Ibises are on track for a perfect championship season and it's the second-straight year they've claimed the title.
"It was nice to lock it up,'' Tatura playing coach Tristan Zito said of the championship.
"As a club the grand final is what we prefer, but we know how much the Bendigo clubs like finishing on top and winning the championship, so we value that as well."
The 13-1 win to seal the trophy was an example of Tatura's dominant season.
Fraser Gosstray scored six goals and he leads the league's scoring title with 20 for the season.
"Before the game we spoke about how we had something to play for and they probably didn't,'' Zito said.
"We came out firing and it was 8-0 by half-time. They had a lot of injuries and a few of their boys played in the reserves and the seniors, so I felt sorry for them in that regard.
"The boys were pretty ruthless which was good."
With three rounds remaining the Ibises are on 33 points - 11 points clear of second-placed Eaglehawk.
The Hawks needed a late Brent Hamblin goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Shepparton United.
The good news for the Hawks was that they remained four points clear in second place after Strathdale was held to a 2-2 draw by Epsom on Saturday.
The Blues looked set for a comfortable win when Ethan Basilewsky scored two early goals.
However, a Cooper Arkinstall penalty a short time later kept Epsom in the game.
The match took another turn 15 minutes into the second half when Epsom midfielder Nick Collins was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.
Despite having to play the final 30 minutes with 10 men, the Scorpions continued to push hard for an equaliser and in the 89th minute they were rewarded when Josh Christensen was in the right spot to tap the ball into the back of the net.
"We made it hard for ourselves, but the boys stuck solid and we got a result out of the match,'' Epsom coach Kyle Smith.
"It was the Kevin Merchant Cup game, so it meant a lot to the team, and everyone at the game supporting the team, that the boys were able to put in such a gutsy performance."
That one point could be invaluable in the battle to avoid last place on the ladder.
Epsom is now four points clear of bottom-placed Spring Gully with three games remaining and the two teams play each other next round.
Smith paid tribute to keeper Dylan Lefevre, who made several key saves in the second-half to keep the Scorpions in the game.
For the Blues it was a missed opportunity to gain full points.
"We probably had 10 opportunities in the second half to put them away and we didn't,'' coach Kane Goldsworthy said.
"We had a lot of one-on-one chances, I hit the post from a free kick and you could see the way they were pushing that we needed another goal to put the game away.
"They got their chance late and they put it away. Credit to Epsom, their keeper made some vital saves and they kept attacking.
"To be honest, we should have scored closer to five goals for the night, but we didn't and we walk away with a draw."
Spring Gully was unlucky not to get at least one point out of its clash with Shepparton South.
It took a goal in the dying minutes to lift Shepparton South to a 3-2 victory over the young Reds.
Ewan Dawson and Dylan Avard scored for the Reds, while Stephen Appiah scored two of South's three goals.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United's reign as League One Women championship holders is over.
Winners of the past two championships, Colts lost 3-0 to La Trobe University at the weekend to fall nine points and goal difference behind ladder-leader Spring Gully.
Two goals from Courtney Hingston and one from Aimee Staszkiewicz lifted the Eagles to their best win of the season and consolidated fourth spot on the ladder.
With three rounds remaining, Colts would need to win all three of their games by big margins and hope that Spring Gully lost all three of its games for the reigning champions to have any chance of retaining their crown.
Realistically, that's not going to happen.
Spring Gully could claim the championship as early as next round.
The Reds weren't at their best, but they did enough to defeat Shepparton South 2-0 in Shepparton on Sunday.
Goals from Abbey Reid and Madeline White ensured the Reds won for the 11th time from as many matches this season.
"Shepparton South is a better side than their league position shows,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"They're just lacking that cutting edge (in attack). We had three or four first choice players missing and the game was very scrappy."
Shepparton United is the only team that can deny the Reds the championship.
United remains six points behind Gully after it outplayed Eaglehawk 2-0 on Saturday.
League One Women's leading goal scorer Rosemarene Legalo was again in great form for Shepparton United, scoring both goals to take her season tally to 21.
In the final game of the round, Tatura edged out a gallant Kyneton District 3-2 and remain in fifth place.
Kiara Ruijters, Cayla Ruijters and Emily Bover found the back of the net for the Ibises, while Sian Hooppell scored a brace for Kyneton.
The championship season for men and women is put on hold next weekend and the League Cup grand finals will be played at Spring Gully on Sunday.
Old foes Eaglehawk and Strathdale will do battle in the men's final, while Spring Gully tackles Shepparton United in the women's decider.
