Serious leg injury forces early conclusion of local football match

Sandhurst will rally around Lucy Harrison after she broke her leg during the Dragons CVFL match against Woorinen at Ewing Park on Sunday.
The impressive Harrison had her leg caught in a tackle as she attempted a kick early in the third quarter.
The seriousness of the injury forced the game to end with the Dragons ahead 8.6 (54) to 4.1 (25).
Dragons coach Andrew Saladino told the Bendigo Advertiser Harrison is in good spirits after surgery on Sunday night.
"Lucy (Harrison) had surgery on Sunday night, and I think she's doing OK," Saladino said.
"She sent some photos to our group chat on Monday morning, and she's an upbeat girl, so she's in good spirits, which is the main thing."
Unfortunately, the injury took some of the gloss away from the Dragon's best performance of the season.
With the match ending eight minutes into the third term, the Dragons at least received the points to notch up a third straight win.
The triumph was a 138-point turnaround from the Dragons meeting with the Tigers in round five.
After an entertaining three-goal apiece opening term, the Dragons put the jets on in the second, slotting four goals to one.
Geelong VFLW players Piper Dunlop and Madeline Sexton returned to the side, in a big boost for the Dragons, who are close to finally getting their best team on the park.
"Having those two back made a massive difference, and Piper was huge in the ruck," Saladino said.
"Our midfield is our strength, but we haven't had a quality ruckman, so to get her back was a big help around stoppage, especially on a small ground.
"It was such a pleasing performance as we've worked hard all year and consistently said if we can get everyone on the park, we're a top side.
"It just clicked on Sunday, and we showed the competition what we're capable of."
Leader Amanda Carrod was put in the best for the ninth game in a row, while Lily Campbell continued her solid form.
"Amanda Carrod and the Campbell girls have been super," Saladino said.
"They've been in the best pretty much every week.
"They're great leaders and good role models for the young girls."
The victory keeps the Dragons within touching distance of the top four, only a win behind Eaglehawk in fourth and with a better percentage.
Saladino is confident his side can push into the top four by season's end.
"I think we're certainly a sniff," he said.
"We've left our run pretty late, but we're close to full strength for the rest of the year.
"We'll need to get a scalp, which I think we're capable of doing, but the goal is definitely to play finals.
"To get there in our first year would be huge for the club and group going forward."
Meanwhile, Castlemaine moved to 13-0 with a hard-fought 6.11 (47) to 2.2 (14) win over the Hawks on Friday night, and the Bendigo Thunder were far too strong for White Hills, 18.19 (127) to 1.0 (6).
